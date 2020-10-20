How The Robin King Takes Down Animal Man In Death Metal (Spoilers)

Once upon a time, back in the eighties, Buddy Baker – Animal Man – came home to find his family slaughters, his wife and kids laid out on the kitchen floor, a direct result of his superheroic actions. He didn't take it very well but after descending into some meta-madness and encountering his writer, Grant Morrison, reality was rewritten to return his family to him. There have been a few reboots since, but the precarious nature of the Baker family has been a constant thread, even as the kids started to develop Animal-related powers of their own. It is notable that, with the Ne 52, Animal Man was the only lead superhero not to have his marriage dissolved by the reboot. While Superman, Aquaman, Barry Allen and more had to start from scratch, Buddy Baker still had his wife Ellen, his son Cliff, and his daughter Maxine.

Today, The Robin King plays the role of Grant Morrison in his world, also restoring Animal Man's family back to life. Possibly not in the way this vegetarian superhero might appreciate.

Leaving Animal Man in a far more armless position than he has ever been in.

Oh Peter Tomasi and Riley Rossmo, you are such cads.

With a utility belt filled to the brim with weapons designed to kill every hero in the DCU, Robin King is the most sadistic soldier in the Darkest Knight evil army! Can anyone stop him from laying waste to Earth's last line of defense? And how did he become one of the Batman Who Laugh's groblins in the first place? And in the backup story, can the Robins liberate Gotham City from the Darkest Knight's control?In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

