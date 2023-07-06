Posted in: Comics, Image, san diego comic con, Vault | Tagged: Monarch, rodney barnes, san diego, san diego comic con, sdcc, Zombiue Love

How to Find Rodney Barnes at San Diego Comic-Con- Panels & Signings

Rodney Barnes has shared with us his San Diego Comic-Con 2923 list of where, when and what he'll be doing for the show this year

Rodney Barnes has shared with us his San Diego Comic-Con list of where, where and what he'll be doing for the show, whether for Image Comics or for Zombie Love. Looks quite the busy schedule, and he's Eisner nominated this year under Best Continuing Series for Killadelphia…

Wednesday 7/19

Comic Signing 6PM–7PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Thursday 7/20

Panel: 10:15AM – 11:15AM: Vault Comics Panel: Stranger Than (Science) Fiction – Outer Worlds and Other Voices in Comics

Location: Room: 6DE

When independent upstart publisher Vault Comics arrived on the scene in 2017, the mission was simple: to publish the BEST in science fiction comics. Since that time, the company has established new voices in the genre as well as worked with some of the most well-known names in fiction, graphic or otherwise. To celebrate the company's now firmly established place in the industry, Vault creators and friends share the stage to discuss how these creators are pushing the genre to the furthest reaches of the universe and back again.

Join Christopher Yost (Unnatural Order), Ram V (Radio Apocalypse, These Savage Shores), Zack Kaplan (Mindset), Myself, and more.

Comic Signing 12–1PM:

Monarch signing with Rodney Barnes.

Monarch signing with Rodney Barnes.

Comic Signing 4–5PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Friday 7/21

Comic Signing 11AM–12PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Panel: 2PM – 3PM: World building in Comics

Info to come, stay tuned.

Comic Signing 4–5PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Panel 6:45PM – 7:45PM: Zombie Love Studios: Blood in Four Colors – A New Era of Horror in Comics

Location: Room: 6DE

Join myself, Jason Alexander, and a surprise cast of guests for what is certain to be one of this year's most talked about panels as we unveil a slate of projects that will redefine horror and suspense in comics and graphic novels in 2023 and beyond!

Saturday 7/22

Comic Signing 11AM–12PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Signing 2:30PM (Image Booth):

Killadelphia signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Killadelphia signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Panel: 4:00PM – 5:00PM: Vault Comics Presents The Horror of it All- The Golden Age of Scary Stories

Location: Room 28DE

Independent comics have never been more prominent and more diverse. Bold ideas across genres are being released every Wednesday by more publishers than perhaps any other time in the history of the medium. Vault Comics, known for some of the most celebrated science fiction and fantasy, have expanded their reach into horror under their Nightfall imprint, and to celebrate, is inviting some friends on stage to discuss what makes for the the best blood in four colors. Join Knotfest's Ryan J. Downey, alongside Tim Seeley (West of Sundown), Cavan Scott and Corin Howell (Shadow Service), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia, Blacula), Storm King publisher Sandy King Carpenter, Patrick Kindlon (Leaded Gasoline), and more.

Comic Signing 6–7PM:

Killadelphia and Blacula signing with Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander.

Sunday 7/23

Panel: 11:30am–12:30pm Image Comics: Comics characters fans will love or hate—or love to hate!

Location: Room 10

Join myself and a frenzy of special surprise guests as we come together for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for lovable or unlikable characters for readers. Panel: 1:45–2:45PM Dark Horse Comics: Horror Hour for Comics Creators

Info to come, stay tuned.

