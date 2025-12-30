Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: colossus, Magik, Shadows Of Tomorrow, X-Men Age Of Revelation

How X-Men Will Be Looking Post-Age Of Revelation With Magik & Colossus

How X-Men will be looking post-Age Of Revelation with Magik & Colossus #1 from Ashley Allen and German Peralta

Article Summary X-Men: Age of Revelation sales underwhelmed, prompting doubts about post-event interest in X-Men comics.

Magik & Colossus #1 launches after Age of Revelation, led by Ashley Allen and German Peralta's creative team.

The Rasputin siblings face ancient Russian monsters, forced to unite despite deep family conflicts and trauma.

Upcoming issues promise epic battles, mystical threats, and emotional challenges for Magik and Colossus.

It is probably not a secret that the X-Men: Age Of Revelation was a bit of a dud, certainly in sales terms. Rather than giving titles a sales boost, with people jumping on to revisit the success of Age Of Apocalypse thirty years ago, with a new reality and new relaunched titles, people seem to have taken it as a chance to drop off. While those who read the first part of the Magik digital issue (and maybe no others) were incensed at what they saw at best as a retrograde step for the character and at worst, a betrayal of survivors of sexual assault who saw Illyana Rasputin as a representative for what they had been through.

This week sees the finale for X-Men: Age Of Revelation drop and will be followed by the restarting, relaunching or newly publishing series, such as Magik & Colossus #1 from the Magik creative team from before the Age Of Revelation, Ashley Allen and German Peralta. The question yet to be answered is, will readers return? Or did Age Of Revelation put them off enough that they will have dropped the Xbooks for good? The events of Age Of Revelation are meant to impact Shadows Of Tomorrow in that, at least, Cyclops and The Beast will remember this future when they are returned to the present, able to change it going forward. So maybe, just maybe, Magik will no longer die and be sent to Limbo in an assault to rescue Fabian Cortez under the orders of Doug Ramsey. And Kitty Pryde won't be turned into a ghost by Doug Ramsey, plunging Colossus into depression. Here's a look at Magik & Colossus #1 courtesy of AIPT. As Magik and Colossus go home, courtesy of a limbo window. And it's time to go up against the Russians…

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5) by Ashley Allen, German Peralta

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team of MAGIK, Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta, reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism and family drama! February 4, 2026

PURGE ON ST. PETERSBURG! THE IMMORTAL and his demonic forces have corrupted the Rasputins' homeland! Racing against the clock to root out their villain, the siblings' biggest fight will be…with EACH OTHER? Will Illyana and Piotr be able to settle their differences, or will they be doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past? March 11, 2026

