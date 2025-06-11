Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Giant-Size Spider-Man, kevin smith

How You Know You're Reading A Kevin Smith Spider-Man Comic (Spoilers)

This is how you know you are reading a Kevin Smith Spider-Man comic book from Marvel Comics... (Spider-Spoilers)

Kevin Smith, writer/director/star of movies such as Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and the Jay And Silent Bob films, also has a number of comic books under his belt. Such as Daredevil, Green Arrow, The Bionic Man, Green Hornet, Maskerade, Spider-Man/Black Cat, Hit Girl, Quick Stops, but people are always going to go to Batman: The Widening Gyre. Where he revealed that the iconic Frank Miller/David Mazzuchelli scene from Batman Year One coincided with Batman wetting himself, unbeknownst to the billionaire crowd he was threatening. So, yeah, people are always going to look for that now.

Such as in today's Giant-Size Spider-Man, drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli. As he seizes Mysterio's device and takes it one step further.

Welcome to the first appearance of the Sinister Sixty-Nine. Seriously, get that in the price guides. And just be grateful it's not the Sinister Thirty-Seven. But we are not stopping there…

It turns out that Mysterio is paying Spider-Man back with another indignity.

Come on, Spider-Man is known for his cracks, right?

Making people laugh? Well, he succeeds again.

And so begins a new run around Spider-Man's New York, looking for dignity. But, as we were saying, this is a Kevin Smith comic…

And Kevin Smith even gives us a preview of where he might be heading when writing the upcoming Deadpool/Batman comic from Marvel and DC Comics…

I wonder if Deadpool will be talking about Adam, Mike, Val, George, Christian and Robert?

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, Kevin Smith, Mitsuyasu Sakai, (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, CAFU, Mark Buckingham, Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Greg Capullo

Summer starts with a bang with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel with a Spider-Man story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing. As if that wasn't enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that weren't enough, Chip Zdarsky and CAFU introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics! Don't miss it! Rated T In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $7.99

