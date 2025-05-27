Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: kevin smith, marvel. dc

Kevin Smith Joins Deadpool/Batman, With Chip Zdarsky & Kelly Thompson

Bleeding Cool has the scoop that Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Adam Kubert, Terry Dodson, Gurihiru and more comic book creators will be joining the Marvel/DC Comics creative crossover team for Deadpool/Batman #1 as well as the previously announced Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, with Tim Townsend and Alex Sinclair colouring the comic. Kevin Smith's name alone would be enough to boost sales, and is part of a major return to comics, including Archie, Quick Stops and Spider-Man/Fantastic Four. But don't take our word for it, check out the cover for next month's Marvel Previews volume with the project in question and the creative line-up.

As Bleeding Cool reported previously, Deadpool/Batman, will be published by Marvel Comics for the 17th of September. And DC Comics will be publishing Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, in November. There will be more new Marvel/DC or DC/Marvel one-shots arriving sometime in 2026. Bleeding Cool broke the Marvel/DC story out of ComicsPRO earlier in the year.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens." – Zeb Wells

"Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I've had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don't wake me!" – Greg Capullo

"I don't do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators — and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool! Expect 4th wall-busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!" – Grant Morrison

"This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn't happen too often, and I am a huge Deadpool fan! When I first worked with Grant, I didn't know what to expect, but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience." – Dan Mora

