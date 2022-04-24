Hulk Grand Design: Madness #1 Preview: Grey Area

Jim Rugg's rehash of old Hulk stories continues in this preview of Hulk Grand Design: Madness #1. Is it worth six bucks to read an illustrated Wikipedia page? That's up to you. But if simply restating the things that happened in old comic books is so valuable, comic book pros who bitch about all the unpaid comic reviewers not doing a good enough job of providing critical analysis owe those people an apology! Check out the preview below.

Hulk Grand Design: Madness #1

by Jim Rugg, cover by Jim Rugg

Writer/artist Jim Rugg concludes his creative reimagining of the entire history of THE INCREDIBLE HULK in this can't-miss oversized issue. You'll never look at Bruce Banner the same way again!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.11"D | 4 oz | 60 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960609966500211

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960609966500221 – HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS 1 DARROW VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609966500231 – HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS 1 MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $5.99 US

