Hulk Teach! by Jeffrey Brown from Marvel and Scholastic

Jeffrey Brown began his comic book career as an alternative adult comic book creator, but has pivoted to kids comics, like Hulk Teach!

Started with slice-of-life comics, Brown gained fame with kid-friendly series like Darth Vader And Son.

Hulk Teach! follows Bruce Banner teaching middle school, full of comics, mischief, and Hulk-sized adventures.

Scholastic's distribution aims for high sales, leveraging Marvel characters into the children's comic market.

Jeffrey Brown began his comic book career as an alternative comic book creator, working on slice-of-life and autobiographical comics such as Clumsy and Unlikely, about his own loss of virginity, as well as indie superhero parodies such as Bighead and Transformers parody Incredible Change-Bots. In 2012, everything changed as he was hired to tell Star Wars comedy comics for kids, beginning with Darth Vader And Son, which led to his kids-aimed series Lucy And Andy Neanderthal. Last year, in that fashion, he created Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem for Marvel Comics. And in 2025, he is following that up for Scholastic with Hulk Teach! While a comic book, it is again looking to the stylings of the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid volumes.

Hulk Teach! by Jeffrey Brown for the 5th of August, 2025.

A hilarious original series filled with comics, mischief, and misadventure starring the Hulk! From the mind of New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown. Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, is a genius scientist and super hero whose rage-outs have led him to damage way too much public property. After his latest meltdown, Tony Stark arranges a PR move to smooth things over. Hulk will perform community service–by teaching. Can Banner make it through the school year without destroying everything? And can middle school kids really learn anything when the HULK is their teacher? This all-new middle grade story told through comics, journal entries, doodles, newspaper clippings, spot-illustrations, and two-color artwork offers a laugh-out-loud take on middle school. It ain't easy being green.

Marvel has licensed a number of titles and characters to Scholastic, who have used their distribution into schools, libraries and bookshops to get six-figure sales for characters who usually only get five figures from Marvel Comics. And occasionally even seven figures. More of this thing to come, it seems.

