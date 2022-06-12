Hulkling and Wiccan #1 Preview: What's Old is New Again

You enjoyed Hulkling and Wiccan #1 with your Marvel Unlimited subscription. Now enjoy it again for the price of $5.99 and some dead trees. Check out the preview below.

Hulkling and Wiccan #1

by Josh Trujillo & Jasmine Alvaraz, cover by Peach Momoko

Hulking & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to? The hit Infinity comic by Josh Trujillo (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Jodi Nishijima (SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE) appears in print for the first time!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620437300111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620437300121 – HULKLING AND WICCAN 1 VECCHIO VARIANT – $5.99 US

