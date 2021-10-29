Human Target #1 Preview: Write What You Know

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Agent Tom King is back with another twelve-issues maxi-series exploring the effects of PTSD in Human Target #1, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And we're not going to say that, as a (supposedly former) CIA agent, Tom King has a lot of experience with assassination… but we're only not going to say that because WE WANT TO LIVE! Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #1 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0821DC048

0821DC049 – HUMAN TARGET #1 (OF 12) CVR B TREVOR HAIRSINE & DANNY MIKI VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He's had a remarkable career until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor when things go sideways. An assassination attempt Chance didn't see coming leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder…as he has 12 days to discover just who in the DCU hated Luthor enough to want him dead. Human Target is a hard-boiled, gritty story in the vein of classic detective noirs told by bestselling and critically acclaimed creators Tom King and Greg Smallwood!

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $4.99

