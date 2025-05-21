Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Vault | Tagged: event horizon, tmnt

IDW August Full 2025 Solicits – Event Horizon, Valiant, TMNT & Sonic

IDW's Full August 2025 Solicits with Event Horizon, Valiant, TMNT, Sonic, Star Trek, Monster High and Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees

Article Summary IDW August 2025 solicits debut Event Horizon, Valiant relaunch, TMNT Shredder, and Sonic comics.

New TMNT: Shredder and TMNT: Journeys titles launch, with Shredder takeover variants across main series.

Valiant returns with reboot issues for Bloodshot and Shadowman in the new Valiant Beyond superhero line.

Fresh titles and key releases for Star Trek, Monster High, Godzilla, and Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees.

Bleeding Cool again has the honour to debut IDW's August and September 2025 solicits and solicitations… and this month is a doozy. From the top, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder series by Dan Watters and Michele Bandini, and Shredder variant covers across the other titles. Then there's TMNT: Journeys #1 by Peter Laird and Jim Lawson, reprinting the twenty-four-year-old Mirage Studios TMNT fourth volume from 2001, never previously reprinted.

The launch of Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1 by Christian Ward and Tristan Jones. And a post-finale Star Trek: Voyager comic for the 30th anniversary, launch of Strange New Worlds: The Seeds Of Salvation, the launch of Monster High: House Haunters, and the reprint of Party Monsters. And then the big one. The return of Valiant Entertainment, with the reboot launch issues Valiant Beyond Bloodshot #1 and Valiant Beyond Tales Of The Shadowman #1.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #1

On Sale August 2025 | 36 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403435600111

As a dark new power rises from the shadows of New York, a much darker power returns for revenge! The Shredder, forever changed by a maddening ordeal, is a man out of time, betrayed, without the Foot Clan, and possibly insane. When a former prodigy forms a rival clan with infernal designs on New York, Shredder quests into the criminal underworld, where old and new enemies face his deadly blades. Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns) and Michele Bandini (Batman Incorporated) deliver the rags-to-revenge story of the ultimate ronin. Part of the SHREDDER TAKEOVER with variant covers on TMNT: #12, Saturday Morning Adventures #29, and Mutant Nation #9!

Story: Dan Watters | Art: Michele Bandini | Cover A: Mateus Santolouco

*Additional Covers: B (Bandini), C (Ngu), D (Sketch Variant), E Foil (Santolouco), 1:25 (Ngu B&W), 1:50 (Ruan), 1:100 (Sejic)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #12

On Sale September 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403315101211

"A second golden age for the Heroes in a Half-Shell." —Rolling Stone. After 12 issues of being ripped apart, accused of murder, and tried as villains, the Turtles fight to clear their names and heal their family. Nothing stands between them and freedom—except a threat unlike any they've faced! Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra deliver thrilling action. Part of the SHREDDER TAKEOVER with variant covers on TMNT: #12, Saturday Morning Adventures #29, and Mutant Nation #9!

Story: Jason Aaron | Art: Juan Ferreyra | Cover A: Jorge Fornés

*Additional Covers: B (Eastman Shredder Month Cover), C (Ferreyra), D (Meyers), E (Lafuente), 1:10 (Eastman B&W), 1:25 (Edgar), 1:50 (Meyers Full Art)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #9

On Sale August 2025 | 40 PGS | $5.99 | UPC 82771403339700911 | FINAL ISSUE

"Great pacing and a lot of fun." —Nerd Initiative. Hieronymus Hale's Foot Patrol dominates New York, but Chinatown's crime lords resist with their secret weapon: the Dog Star Clan! The Mutant Nation finale by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss (ThunderCats) reveals all. Part of the SHREDDER TAKEOVER with variant covers on TMNT: #12, Saturday Morning Adventures #29, and Mutant Nation #9!

Story: Declan Shalvey | Art: Drew Moss | Cover A: Declan Shalvey

*Additional Covers: B (Cafaggi), 1:10 (Pe Shredder Month Cover)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #28

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $3.99 | UPC 82771403150802811

"Truly evokes the feelings of the original animated series." —Comic Crusaders. The Pantheon tests themselves against the Turtles to determine their leader. Golgotha's sinister siren song traps the Heroes in a Half-Shell—can they escape her hypnotic hijinks? Erik Burnham and Dan Schoening deliver the answers! Part of the SHREDDER TAKEOVER with variant covers on TMNT: #12, Saturday Morning Adventures #29, and Mutant Nation #9!

Story: Erik Burnham | Art: Dan Schoening | Cover A: Dan Schoening

*Additional Covers: B (Hunting Shredder Month Cover)



TMNT: JOURNEYS #1

On Sale August 2025 | 36 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403457800111

A LOST PIECE OF TMNT HISTORY BROUGHT BACK TO LIGHT! Twenty-four years ago, Peter Laird and Jim Lawson at Mirage Studios continued the Turtles' epic in their fourth volume. TMNT: Journeys reprints it for the first time! The Turtles face new dangers threatening to tear them apart, while April and Casey prepare for a baby, and Splinter trains Shadow Jones against dark forces. A can't-miss for TMNT fans with a new variant cover by Kevin Eastman!

Story: Peter Laird | Art: Jim Lawson, Peter Laird | Cover A: Peter Laird, Michael Dooney

*Additional Covers: B (Eastman)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 184 PGS | $21.99 | ISBN 9798887243108

"A great way to expand and develop the ever-growing TMNT-verse." —Comicon.com. Who is the Nightwatcher? Spinning out of the ongoing TMNT series, this tale unveils the masked vigilante combating violence and discrimination against mutants in post-mutagen bomb New York. As the Turtles scatter, the vulnerable mutant community needs a defender. Juni Ba and Fero Pe craft a story of justice and unforeseen consequences. Collects the Free Comic Book Day issue and all seven Nightwatcher issues, with an introduction by Kevin Munroe!

Story: Juni Ba | Art: Fero Pe



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 7 (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 328 PGS | $39.99 | ISBN 9798887243139

Everything a beginner or die-hard TMNT fan could want! This collection presents issues #51–64 in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and events. Post-Shredder, the Turtles lead the Foot Clan, monitor the Utroms' revival on Burnow Island, and meet Leatherhead. Kitsune and the Street Phantoms pose new threats! Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, and artists Ken Garing, Michael Dialynas, Mateus Santolouco, and Dave Wachter deliver epic adventures.

Story: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz | Art: Ken Garing, Michael Dialynas, Mateus Santolouco, Dave Wachter



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION, VOLUME 18 (HC)

On Sale September 2025 | 552 PGS | $59.99 | ISBN 9798887243153

The final volume of TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots and events. The Rat King's game ends, impacting the Turtles as New York seeks equilibrium. A dark threat looms in Mutant Town, allies drift apart, and a future foe collides with the present. Oroku Karai battles for Foot Clan control, wielding mystical secrets. Includes The Armageddon Game #7–8, The Alliance #6, 2023 Annual, TMNT #138–150, and Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan. By Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz, Erik Burnham, Michael Walsh, and artists Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco, Fero Pe, and more!

Story: Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz, Erik Burnham, Michael Walsh | Art: Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco, Fero Pe, Roi Mercado, Gavin Smith, Vlad Legostaev, Santtos, Michael Walsh, Dan Duncan



STAR TREK: VOYAGER—HOMECOMING #1

On Sale September 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403455400111

Celebrating Voyager's 30th anniversary, Captain Janeway and crew return post-finale for one last adventure! Back on Earth, a deadly secret sends Voyager far from home, determined to reunite with loved ones—no matter the cost. Susan and Tilly Bridges (Star Trek: Prodigy) and Angel Hernandez (Sons of Star Trek) deliver a heart-pounding tale.

Story: Susan Bridges, Tilly Bridges | Art: Angel Hernandez | Cover A: Angel Hernandez

*Additional Covers: B (Nakayama), C (Photo Variant), 1:25 (Nakayama B&W)



STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403454700111

Robbie Thompson (Strange New Worlds) and Travis Mercer (Cyborg) unleash a Lovecraftian horror on the Enterprise crew! Christine Chapel joins scientist Jinare on Poilant, but finds no trace of her team. Beaming down with Una, Spock, La'An, and Scotty, they meet D6, a robot urging them into the planet's watery abyss, where ancient behemoths lurk. More adventure than Chapel can handle!

Story: Robbie Thompson | Art: Travis Mercer | Cover A: Travis Mercer

*Additional Covers: B (Ward), C (Photo Variant), 1:25 (Mercer B&W)



STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #2

On Sale September 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403430100211

"Celebrates the unluckiest members of Starfleet." —IGN. Surviving Red Shirts on Arkonia 89 rendezvous with Lieutenant Cromarty, waiting for enemy spies to take their data disk bait. But they're not the only hunters! Christopher Cantwell and Megan Levens continue the tale of Starfleet's underdogs.

Story: Christopher Cantwell | Art: Megan Levens | Cover A: Chris Shehan

*Additional Covers: B (Levens Federation Recruitment), 1:10 (Reis)



STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #10

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403368701011

"Exactly what you want out of the Star Trek universe." —Nerd Initiative. D'Vana Tendi, buried in Ferengi debt despite Freeman's deal, feels burnt out. With demands intensifying, she uses her Starfleet smarts to work smarter, not harder. Tim Sheridan and Vernon Smith deliver Lower Decks chaos!

Story: Tim Sheridan | Art: Vernon Smith | Cover A: Vernon Smith

*Additional Covers: B (Lawrence)



EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403450900111

"Looks like 2025 will be the year IDW takes over horror." —The Beat. The Event Horizon's gravity drive sends it to Hell itself! Captain Kilpack and crew face demonic forces, including Paimon, the eyeless King of Hell, battling madness and bloodlust to escape. Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness) and Tristan Jones (Aliens: Defiance) craft this prequel miniseries to the film!

Story: Christian Ward | Art: Tristan Jones | Cover A: Jeffrey Alan Love

*Additional Covers: B (Ward), C (Simmonds), D (Sketch Variant), 1:25 (Hixson), 1:50 (Ward Foil Full Art)



BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #2

On Sale August 2025 | 36 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403432500211

"An enormous hit." —Comic Book Club. Samantha Brown returns to Woodbrook's cozy small-town life, slowed but ready to protect her world. Flashbacks reveal her past between her first kill and the present, as sinister secrets unfold. Patrick Horvath continues the chilling tale!

Story & Art: Patrick Horvath | Cover A: Patrick Horvath

*Additional Covers: B (Fleecs Movie Homage Cover), C (Beals Storybook Variant), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs Full Art), 1:50 (Beals Storybook Variant Full Art)



BLOOD HONEY

On Sale September 2025 | 52 PGS | $6.99 | UPC 82771403363200111

Young love feels like life or death—at Manderlay Preparatory High School, it is! In a Burton-esque world, homecoming royals Vanessa De La Mora and Edgar St. Claire resent each other and independently plan murder. Sean Peacock's cat-and-cat game follows their elaborate schemes!

Story & Art: Sean Peacock | Cover A: Sean Peacock

*Additional Covers: B (Edgar)



GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY FOIL CLASSICS: GODZILLA IN HELL #1

On Sale August 2025 | 36 PGS | $9.99 | UPC 82771403451600111

Celebrating Godzilla's 70th anniversary, IDW reprints 2015's Godzilla in Hell #1 with a foil cover by James Stokoe! Godzilla faces the impossible tortures of Hell, battling through the underworld's depths in this iconic miniseries.

Story & Art: James Stokoe | Cover A: James Stokoe



GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS #3

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403419600311

"I couldn't be more excited to be a fan of Godzilla in 2025." —Screen Rant. Godzilla rampages as Hedorah probes, Xilien UFOs, and Mechagodzilla attack! Jet Jaguar, built by Benjamin Franklin (!), steps up to fend off the space kaiju onslaught. Frank Tieri and Angel Hernandez deliver chaos!

Story: Frank Tieri | Art: Angel Hernandez | Cover A: Fero Pe

*Additional Covers: B (Hernandez), 1:25 (Pe Full Art)



MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS #5

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403393900511 | FINAL ISSUE

"A refreshing take on kaiju storytelling." —Comic Book Revolution. The rematch of the century! Mothra, back after perishing to Antra, teams with her former foe to battle Omegaguirus in a titanic kaiju brawl. Can they save the world? Sophie Campbell and Matt Frank conclude the saga!

Story: Sophie Campbell | Art: Matt Frank | Cover A: Sophie Campbell

*Additional Covers: B (Smith), 1:25 (Smith Full Art)

GODZILLA: THE MONSTER COMIC ART COLLECTION (HC)

On Sale September 2025 | 280 PGS | $49.99 | ISBN 9798887243740

The King of the Monsters gets a monster-sized art book! This 8" x 12" hardcover showcases art from over 20 IDW Godzilla series, specials, and one-shots, featuring Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and more. Includes full art, pencils, and inks by Arthur Adams, Eric Powell, James Stokoe, Matt Frank, and others!

Art: Matt Frank, Jeff Zornow, Bob Eggleton, Simon Gane, James Stokoe

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #81

On Sale September 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771401521808111

The carnival hits Sequin—don't miss the party! Six Chaos Emeralds are gone, and Sonic and Tails hunt the seventh in opulent Sequin, where it's the carnival's centerpiece. Shadow and Rouge compete to claim it, leading to new faces, strange secrets, and high-speed adventure! Evan Stanley and Min Ho Kim deliver!

Story: Evan Stanley | Art: Min Ho Kim | Cover A: Evan Stanley

*Additional Covers: B (Dutreix), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

© SEGA. All Rights Reserved.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: CHAOTIX'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $5.99 | UPC 82771403441700111

An elusive master thief threatens the Mythsonian Museum, and Team Chaotix—Vector, Espio, and Charmy—is on the case! Can they crack the museum's true mystery? Daniel Barnes and rotating artists celebrate Chaotix's 30th anniversary with shifting art styles!

Story: Daniel Barnes Jr. | Art: Various | Cover A: Jack Lawrence

*Additional Covers: B (Dobbins), 1:25 (Fourdraine)



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 19: COLLISION COURSE (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 128 PGS | $16.99 | ISBN 9798887242620

The Restoration faces Clutch's attack! The Phantom Rider causes racetrack chaos, while Tails and Amy probe sabotaged gear. Jewel enlists Tangle and Whisper to uncover Clutch's role, but the Chaotix are missing key info. Tails, Amy, and Belle face Clutch's minions to save Central City! Collects issues #72–75 by Evan Stanley, Aaron Hammerstrom, and Min Ho Kim.

Story: Evan Stanley | Art: Aaron Hammerstrom, Min Ho Kim, Evan Stanley

MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #1

On Sale September 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403449300111

Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue haunt a creepy cabin for Halloween! Booked via ScareBnB, the tacky cabin disappoints until a creepy basement unleashes an ancient horror and evil titan. Ben Kahn and Sonia Liao deliver a spooktacular, pun-filled biweekly series!

Story: Ben Kahn | Art: Sonia Liao | Cover A: Serena Mercado

*Additional Covers: B (Widjaja)

MONSTER HIGH: PARTY MONSTER

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $3.99 | UPC 82771403453000111

Monster High and IDW revive out-of-print comics! In "Party Monster" from I Only Have Eye for You, Heath Burns pines for Abbey Bominable, who loves the student bloody council's furry fiends. Can Heath trade flames for fur? Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley return for fangs!

Story: Heather Nuhfer | Art: Kellee Riley | Cover A: Tsuukiyomo



MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS SPOOKY (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 112 PGS | $8.99 | ISBN 9798887243474

Spooky season hits Ponyville! Bad apples come alive in "Night of the Apples," threatening Sweet Apple Acres. Then, the Ponies turn sinister after playing in a geyser's water in "Ponies of Dark Water." Thom Zahler and Tony Fleecs collect issues #32–33 and #43–45 for a chilling adventure!

Story: Thom Zahler | Art: Tony Fleecs



MY LITTLE PONY: THE SWEETEST COLLECTION

On Sale September 2025 | 100 PGS | $7.99 | UPC 82771403452300111

A boycott against sweets, a lost pie recipe, suspicious snacks, and a royal birthday party! This sugartastic, sprinkle-filled collection features confection chaos by Christina Rice, Thom Zahler, Barbara Randall Kesel, Brenda Hickey, Agnes Garbowska, and Jay Fosgitt. Collects issues #63, #72, Friends Forever #12, and #22!

Story & Art: Various | Cover A: Sweeney Boo



MY LITTLE PONY: HOLIDAY COLLECTION (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 152 PGS | $10.99 | ISBN 9798887243481

Holiday cheer in Ponyville! Applejack hunts the SASS SQUASH ruining their crop, Twilight reads classic tales during a snowstorm, the Flim-Flam Brothers sell Windy the Windigo trinkets, Rarity juggles three parties, and the Equestria Girls gift Sunset Shimmer family. By Katie Cook, Ted Anderson, Bobby Curnow, James Asmus, and artists Agnes Garbowska, Andy Price, Tony Fleecs, Brenda Hickey, Trish Forstner!

Story: Katie Cook, Ted Anderson, Bobby Curnow, James Asmus | Art: Agnes Garbowska, Andy Price, Tony Fleecs, Brenda Hickey, Trish Forstner

.

SPOOPS: THE LITTLE SPIRITS OF HALLOWEEN (HC)

On Sale September 2025 | 72 PGS | $14.99 | ISBN 9781603095617

Discover Halloween's whimsical magic! The Spoops, Spirits of Halloween, hatch in pumpkin patches to prepare October 31st. Holly, banned from trick-or-treating by her dentist parents, summons the Spoops. With her cleverness and their magic, Holly aims for a Happy Halloween! AJ LoCascio and Laurie A. Conley craft a timeless fable!

Story: AJ LoCascio | Art: Laurie A. Conley

IONHEART (TPB)

On Sale August 2025 | 312 PGS | $24.99 | ISBN 9781603095587

"The best work to date by one of the greatest talents." —Andreas Platthaus. A head-spinning fusion of fantasy and sci-fi! A knight flees a demon across a radioactive fairy-tale land, wielding cursed power—magic or technology? As secrets of his lives unfold, will he bring love or destruction? Lukas Kummer's English debut blends Tintin, Blade Runner, and The Dark Tower!

Story & Art: Lukas Kummer

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 73238818114800111

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING! The Valiant Beyond line energizes superhero fans! A powerful drug sets Japan's underworld ablaze, and only Bloodshot can stop it. Mauro Mantella and Fernando Heinz Furukawa deliver a cutting-edge Bloodshot!

Story: Mauro Mantella | Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa | Cover A: Rodolfo Migliari

*Additional Covers: B (Grego Wraparound Variant), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Furukawa Design Variant), E (Migliari Full Art), F (Grego Wraparound Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 73238818124700111

THE NEW ERA OF VALIANT COMICS CONTINUES! New Orleans, the magic capital, is protected by a Voodoo-trained detective. When a monster threatens peace, she summons Shadowman! AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes (Shadowman: Soul Eaters) unveil his secrets in this Valiant Beyond must-read!

Story: AJ Ampadu | Art: Sergio Monjes | Cover A: Damian Connelly

*Additional Covers: B (Rachlin), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Ponce Design Variant), E (Connelly Full Art), F (Rachlin Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)



