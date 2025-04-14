Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, IDW | Tagged: george takei, Webtoon

IDW Does An Exclusive Digital Comics Deal With Webtoon

IDW does an exclusive digital comics deal with Webtoon, with Godzilla, Beneath The Trees, and George Takei's They Called Us Enemy

Article Summary IDW and Webtoon announce an exclusive digital comics partnership, expanding the reach of popular series.

Godzilla, Beneath The Trees, and They Called Us Enemy debut as vertical scrolling comics on April 25.

WEBTOON aims to connect more fans globally through diverse storytelling with IDW's beloved titles.

IDW and WEBTOON's collaboration promises creative and accessible experiences for comic enthusiasts.

Webtoon Entertainment, the biggest publisher of comic books in the world, has done a deal with IDW Publishing for the exclusive vertical scrolling digital rights to a number of their comic book series. The first series Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, and George Takei's They Called Us Enemy will launch on Webtoon on the 25th of April, with more to follow.

"WEBTOON has become the destination for comics of all kinds, including some of the biggest franchises in entertainment," said Yongsoo Kim, Head of Global WEBTOON at WEBTOON Entertainment. "This partnership with IDW Publishing is an exciting step in expanding our diverse library and connecting more fans with the stories they love in a whole new way."

"Partnering with WEBTOON to bring a selection of our beloved IDW books to their platform is an exciting step forward in expanding our reach and engaging with a broader audience," said Davidi Jonas, CEO & Publisher of IDW Publishing. "We're thrilled to work alongside such an innovative platform, and we can't wait to see how our stories resonate with WEBTOON's global community. This collaboration is an important part of our mission to bring comics to fans in creative and accessible ways."

Godzilla: Unnatural Disaster – The three-part saga featuring Godzilla's iconic rogues gallery, epic kaiju battles, and a thrilling adventure spanning different time periods – including a trip to the underworld.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees – A dark and twisted tale about Samantha, a small-town bear who lives a double life. By day, she's the helpful hardware store owner, and by night, she's a serial killer.

They Called Us Enemy – The graphic memoir follows actor George Takei as he revisits his haunting childhood in American concentration camps during World War II in a gripping tale of courage, country, loyalty, and love.

Of course, now doesn't have to just compete with the direct market, but with some of the most read comics in the world…say, maybe IDW can add the W from Webtoon's logo to their own to make it more clear?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!