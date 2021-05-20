IDW Serialises Cavan Scott & Rachael Stott's Star Wars Graphic Novel

IDW Publishing is releasing a new Star Wars: The High Republic comic book project in August, Star Wars: The High Republic The Monster Of Temple Peak by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott. Originally announced to be a graphic novel, it is being serialised in IDW's August solicitations.

The comic, set just before The High Republic: The Rising Storm, will reveal a crisis in protagonist Ty Yorrick's past which is connected to events hinted at in Cavan Scott's audio drama Dooku: Jedi Lost. Here are the details of IDW's High Republic comics for August – and, why not, Marvel's as well…

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures—The Monster of Temple Peak #1 (of 4)—GEM OF THE MONTH

Cavan Scott (w) • Rachael Stott (a & c)

Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in her first comic appearance in this all-new High Republic miniseries by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott!

Ty is a brave yet superstitious monster hunter, traversing the galaxy with KL-03 and her trusty rune-stones fighting the deadliest monsters on any world. After dealing with an escaped Drewen being transported to the Republic Fair, Ty heads to Loreth, where local pioneers have tasked her with taking on the fearsome Gretalax that terrorizes them. She takes the mission but can't shake the feeling that something is amiss with the Force.

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

As the galaxy prepares for its Republic Fair, Qort and Farzala are sent on a diplomatic mission to negotiate with the Hutts, who have joined them in the fight against the Drengir. But relations turn sour, and it's going to take all of their training to get them out of the situation!

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ilias Kyriazis!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by GEORGES JEANTY

THE BATTLE AGAINST THE DRENGIR REACHES ITS THRILLING CLIMAX!

• AVAR KRISS has gathered a team of JEDI to take the fight to the DRENGIR deep in WILD SPACE, but KEEVE TRENNIS is nowhere to be seen.

• Are other forces at work on the Drengir's deathworld?

• Guest-starring a host of High Republic Jedi! COHMAC VITUS! REATH SILAS! THE STAR HOPPER PADAWANS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99