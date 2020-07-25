IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC.

In a panel recording a short time ago, so Chris Ryall is still IDW President, Publisher and CCO here, IDW EIC John Barber talked about upcoming plans for their Star Trek comic books.

Barber started talking about how, before the shutdown, they "brought together the writers for the Star Trek Year Five series we do, which is chronicling the last year of the five-year mission and kind of leads you from where the series left off to getting to where things are in the first Star Trek motion picture. We had a bunch of writers come up that are working on series, Brandon Easton, Jim McCann Jody Houser, Colin Kelly and Jackson Lansing to work on what the last half of that series is gonna be… I'm really excited about coming up in on the last half of year five and I don't mean that with a sense of finality because we have some I think very cool ideas and where to go after that that I think people that like Year Five are going to be very pleased with."

But he also talked about what is coming next. "We've also got a Deep Space Nine series coming out very shortly, it's a murder mystery set on Deep Space Nine… I'm really excited to have the first new Deep Space Nine comic that we've seen in ten years then we'll be following that up with a Voyager series that really is really going to kind of focus on Seven Of Nine, and some of the stuff going on with her so I'm excited about that. I don't know that we've actually announced that so that might be a little bit of a sneak peek of something that's going to come out pretty soon."

Thanks John. IDW has only published one Star Trek Voyager comic, a one-shot set in the Mirror Universe, this looks like it will be a little more wide-ranging.

You can watch the whole panel here.

