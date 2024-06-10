Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Chronicle Books, Marvelomics, peter parker, tim leong

If Peter Parker Asks to Live With You, Say No, And Other Marvelomics

If Peter Parker Asks to Live With You, Say No, And Other Marvelomics Number-Crunching by Tim Leong, From Marvel and Chronicle Books

Article Summary Marvel Super Graphic visualizes the Marvel Universe with infographics.

Tim Leong expertly crafts stats and data into engaging charts.

The book includes Marvel trivia, character insights, and story arcs.

Marvelomics comes to life with officially licensed Marvel data.

Tim Leong has a bit of a career creating statistical graphics for a geek audience. He began ten years ago with the publication of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe, before getting a licensed version from Lucasfilm as Star Wars Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 2017. Now, he is doing the same for Marvel Comics as a whole with Marvel Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe that numbercrunches Marvel data through pie charts, bar graphs, Venn diagrams, timelines, scatter plots, and the like. I'm calling it Marvelomics and no one can stop me.

Steve Mockus, Executive Editor – Entertainment, at Chronicle Book told Publisher's Weekly "I asked, 'Do you like Marvel?,' and Tim said, 'Of course I do.' He has an astonishingly deep knowledge and connection with all the stats and data, and they had never done anything like this at Marvel." Here are a few examples, definietely imbued with Jonathan Hickman energy if you were missing that…

Marvel Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Marvel Comics Universe – September 24, 2024

by Tim Leong

Marvel Super Graphic is a delightfully entertaining and fresh look at the Marvel comics universe through the mighty metrics of colorful infographics. How many stomach-soothing tablets would Galactus need if he ate the Earth? Clobber versus smash: Who won each fight between the Thing and the Hulk? How worthy is each individual who has hefted Thor's hammer? Which Marvel heroes play musical instruments? What's on the Kingpin's mind?

Author and designer Tim Leong has creatively visualized dozens of deep dive data points and witty "I wonder" subjects ranging from character speed rankings to the length Mister Fantastic can stretch before it hurts to the overlapping stories of the Spider-Verse. Through playful and informative pie charts, bar graphs, Venn diagrams, scatter plots, timelines, story arc guides, and more, Marvel Super Graphic shines a fun and fascinating new light on beloved comics, characters, and Marvel history.

DYNAMIC GRAPHICS & MIND-BLOWING CONCEPTS: Page after page reveals wide-ranging and fascinating topics such as:A map of Marvel's fictional countries and kingdoms

What color is your Hulk? (Green, grey, red, blue, purple . . .)

Avengers Assemble: A guide to teams and members

Marvel's magical book club of mystic tomes

Classic catchphrases, classified

Visualizations of key story arcs including The House of M, Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Wars, Days of Future Past, and more

Who is Norman Osborn now? (Tracking more than 40 years of changing Spider-villainy)

What color is your Hulk? (Green, grey, red, blue, purple . . .) Avengers Assemble: A guide to teams and members Marvel's magical book club of mystic tomes Classic catchphrases, classified Visualizations of key story arcs including The House of M, Daredevil: Born Again, Secret Wars, Days of Future Past, and more Who is Norman Osborn now? (Tracking more than 40 years of changing Spider-villainy) A MUST-HAVE MARVEL DEEP DIVE: This exploration of the Marvel universe is expertly crafted by the author of the acclaimed comics-spanning Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

OFFICIALLY LICENSED AND VETTED BY MARVEL: 'Nuff said!

And some cover quotes…

"Marvel Super Graphic unfolds the Marvel Universe in colorful charts that will delight the newbie Marvel reader and provide some unexpected surprises for the lifelong fan nestled among pages so visually captivating I'd buy them as wallpaper. Simply put, what I love most about the pages of Marvel Super Graphic is what I love most about comics: They're fun." — Kelly Sue DeConnick

"This book taught me a great deal about the Marvel Universe, a completely made-up place that nevertheless holds a huge place in my heart. There's so much I didn't know!" — Paolo Rivera

"Tim Leong's sly, charming infographics dive deep into the glorious weirdness of the Marvel Universe and resurface with elegant and frequently hilarious visualizations of decades-long epics and astonishing minutiae." — Douglas Wolk

"Charming and colorful, Tim Leong's Marvel Super Graphic is a truly fun deep dive into the world's greatest ongoing story!" —Chip Zdarsky

And then there were the other books over the past decade that have some Marvelomics tie-ins.

Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe Paperback – July 16, 2013

by Tim Leong (Author)

The comic book universe is adventurous, mystifying, and filled with heroes, villains, and cosplaying Comic-Con attendees. This book by one of Wired magazine's art directors traverses the graphic world through a collection of pie charts, bar graphs, timelines, scatter plots, and more. Super Graphic offers readers a unique look at the intricate and sometimes contradictory storylines that weave their way through comic books, and shares advice for navigating the pages of some of the most popular, longest-running, and best-loved comics and graphic novels out there. From a colorful breakdown of the DC Comics reader demographic to a witty Venn diagram of superhero comic tropes and a Chris Ware sadness scale, this book charts the most arbitrary and monumental characters, moments, and equipment of the wide world of comics.

And from Lucasfilm…

Star Wars Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away , July 25, 2017

by Tim Leong

Graphic design guru Tim Leong presents Star Wars trivia in an all-new way—through playful pie charts, bar graphs, and other data-driven infographics. From a Venn diagram of Yoda's idiosyncrasies to an organizational chart of the Empire to a line graph of Grand Moff Tarkin's management decisions, Star Wars Super Graphic shines a new light on the much-adored universe. Equal parts playful and informative, this visual love letter to the vast Star Wars universe will enchant fans of all ages.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!