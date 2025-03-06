Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

If Ultimate Winter Soldier Is Wolverine Then Ultimate Red Skull Is…

If the Ultimate Winter Soldier is Wolverine then the Ultimate Red Skull has to be... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Winter Soldier is surprisingly Wolverine in Marvel's new universe.

Bucky Barnes emerges as the unexpected Ultimate Red Skull.

Red Skull's role expands with covert and familiar connections.

Upcoming Ultimates issue teases Asgard and Loki story arc.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Ultimate Wolverine revealed that the Winter Soldier of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe was… Wolverine. But then what of The Red Skull, as revealed in the new issue of The Ultimates #10 published yesterday?

Well, even using the Ultimates' own AI system, the UltNet, they weren't that much the wiser. Although this Red Skull has been around a while, estimated as being born in 1952. But that is just an estimate…

… and as ever this Red Skull wants to see similarities between themselves and Captain America.

And that's the first Ultimate mention of the Inhumans.

And finally defeated by Ultimate Captain America with the rest of the Ultimates before making his departure. And it was enough for the technology to get a match.

And a very familiar voice it was too.

Bucky Barnes is not the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Ultimate universe… instead he is the new Red Skull. To be fair though, there have been a few it seems… and it's Asgard and Loki next!

ULTIMATES #10

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250836

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

NAMOR AND THE RED SKULL! Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to recruit their old comrade – Namor! But they'll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATES #11

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250784

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES! Time to topple another of the Maker's dominoes: removing LOKI from his seat of power in Asgard! Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATES #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250500

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE! Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure! RATED T+In Shops: May 21, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!