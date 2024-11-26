Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, wolverine

Ultimate Nightcrawler is an Action Priest in Ultimate Wolverine

Marvel Comics has been pushing the new Ultimate Wolverine comic, launching in January 2025, by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio. The comic features Wolverine as the new Winter Soldier, an agent of the Maker. The new Ultimate Wolverine trailer reveals more art and more Ultimate characters, including Ultimate Mystique and Ultimate Nightcrawler, complete with dog collars.

"The action-packed trailer shows Wolverine is still the best there is as he's deployed against mutantkind by his handlers, Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red. But are they really in control of the Maker's most lethal asset, or is the man behind the mask ready to strike out on his own? The trailer also reveals that the series will debut Ultimate versions of other X-Men icons, starting with Nightcrawler and Mystique. "I couldn't be more excited to be tackling one of the absolute greatest comic book characters of all time in a totally new and unique way with a powerhouse artist like Alessandro Cappuccio, a dynamite colorist like Bryan Valenza, and a showstopping letterer like Cory Petit," Condon shared. "Each issue we have planned pushes the ideas that we all have about Wolverine to their limits – which is everything that an 'ultimate' Wolverine should be.""

A prelude story by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio will appear in Ultimate Universe: One Year In on the 11th of December 2025.

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 (OF 12)

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

THE MAKER'S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council-Magik, Colossus and Omega Red-deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask? RATED T+ In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

THE MAKER'S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the OPPOSITION, a group fighting for mutant liberation! Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down…

This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+ In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

