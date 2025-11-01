Posted in: Comics, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics | Tagged: donald trump, Mar-A-Lago

Ike Perlmutter At The Right Hand Of Trump At Mar-A-Lago Halloween Bash

Ike Perlmutter at the right hand of President Donald Trump at last night's Mar-A-Lago Halloween bash

President Donald Trump held a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago last night, seated with his family, his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio… and one other person. None of the media coverage of the event and Trump's attendance has so far identified the man on his right, laughing, clapping, pointing fingers and engaging with Donald Trump, but Bleeding Cool knows him of old. Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter, former Chair of Marvel Entertainment, who sold Marvel to Disney for four billion dollars, one billion of which he put right in his pocket.

One of Trump's largest donors and supporters, he continued to work at Disney while joining the Trump 2016 administration in the Veterans' Department, while his wife and fellow donor, Laura Perlmutter, worked on the Inauguration Committee. Ike and Laura previously joined Trump for Thanksgiving dinners at Mar-A-Lago instead of Trump's family. He was also seated next to Elon Musk behind Trump at his 2025 inauguration.

Trump has received criticism for holding such an occasion hours before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was to lapse, as a result of the ongoing government shutdown. The event had the description, "a little party never killed nobody".

Ike Perlmutter is also a major donor to efforts to free unjustly incarcerated prisoners, the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice, and his relationship with Trump has helped free certain individuals. He is also the world's largest donor to gender-affirming surgery and surgical research, and famously offered to pay for any Disney employee who wished to transition. He is a man of seeming contradiction. I would love to interview him one day.

