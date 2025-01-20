Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics | Tagged: elon musk, ike perlmutter

Ike Perlmutter And Elon Musk At The Inauguration Of Donald Trump 2.0

Ike Perlmutter and Elon Musk at the inauguration of President Donald Trump earlier today

Article Summary Ike Perlmutter and Elon Musk attended Donald Trump's second inauguration together.

Perlmutter, a major Trump donor, was outspent by Musk's $75 million contribution.

Perlmutter’s controversial involvement in Trump's previous administration is noted.

Perlmutter supports trans surgical research, donating millions to NYU's health initiatives.

Ike Perlmutter, former Chairman of Marvel Comics and font of endless obsession, discussion and commentary from Bleeding Cool, sat next to fellow billionaire Elon Musk at the inauguration of President Donald Trump earlier today. Ike is the one with the salmon pink tie.

It's worth remembering that Elon Musk was in Iron Man 2 and knew Ike Perlmutter long before Donald Trump was President the first time. When Trump first stood for election, Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura were his biggest donors, using some of his billions from the sale of Marvel to Disney. While Ike did something similar this time around, he was dwarfed in numbers by Elon Musk, who donated $75 million this time around.

In the last administration, Laura Perlmutter was part of the Inauguration Committee, and Ike Perlmutter joined the administration by working in Veterans Affairs, not without controversy. They chatted for some time as they sat to the stage left of Donald Trump, behind Vice President JD Vance. Ile Perlmutter gave a little raised fist during the applause. Maybe we could get some lip readers looking at just what Elon and Ike were discussing? Ike, being a former Israeli Army soldier who had fought in the Six Day War, it is unlikely that Elon Musk's hand gestures that day were a topic of discussion. Nor that Ike is also the biggest donor towards trans surgical research in the world, with his and Laura's names on hospitals, and who offered to pay any costs of gender-transition surgery that weren't covered by insurance for any Disney employee. I would love to interview Laura and Ike Perlmutter one day and ask about the apparent contradiction in their actions in the political sphere. Maybe we could get Elon to ask him about it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!