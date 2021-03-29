I'll Be Going To San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition In November

I did it. I gambled a stamp – and around a thousand dollars. I have booked flights (direct) from London to San Diego for the end of November, around Thanksgiving Weekend, for the not-actually San Diego Comic-Con event happening then.

I have not been to the USA for… what, six years? Think so. Which is insane in and of itself. But, test willing, I'll be going now. The air tickets are a third of what they would usually cost me. The Airbnb, as close to the San Diego Convention Center as possible, will cost for one week what one night at the Hyatt usually costs.

Do you know how long it is since I took an international flight? I didn't realise that checked-in baggage was an extra. It is now.

So what am I expecting? A much smaller convention, of course. Lots of people, creators and punters, reticent to go. But maybe, just maybe, something closer to the San Diego Comic Cons I first experience in the nineties, when I actually exhibited with Mike Meyer as Twist And Shout Comics. I won't be doing this this time. Tickets badges and passes should be a lot easier to come by.

But I plan to be reporting from the show floor as ever, and I'm betting the wifi is better than six years ago too.

It is also my first time in the United States during Thanksgiving. Which, again, I guess, will limit attendance. But hey, if you are heading down and you are looking for someone to have Thanksgiving with who has no idea what the hell it is all about, I'm your man.

It is weird that I seem to know know downtown/Gaslamp District of San Diego better than some parts of Central London. Definitely better than Mayfair. But that's the way things go, sometimes.

It's also two weeks after Thought Bubble. And a few days after my birthday theatre tickets with my youngest to see Magic Goes Wrong. I should be well immunised by then. Cross fingers.

So… who else is going? Anyone? Will it just be me?