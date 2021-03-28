San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Con

As WonderCon@Home 2021 draws to a close this weekend, Comic-Con International has announced its intention to return to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 with a three-day show over Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-28, 2021 at the San Diego Convention Center. As the press release below implies, there's still uncertainty here in regards to the viability of holding a large public event by that time, but San Diego Comic-Con has released some basic information on their plans, with more information forthcoming as details — and circumstances — evolve.

COMIC-CON ANNOUNCES DATES FOR NOVEMBER CONVENTION The Event Will Be Held At The San Diego Convention Center Over Thanksgiving Weekend

San Diego — San Diego Comic Convention today announced dates for their November convention. Comic-Con Special Edition will be held as a three-day event over Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 26-28, 2021 at the San Diego Convention Center. It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings.

Comic-Con Special Edition will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the global pandemic COVID-19. The Fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much-needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community.

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization. "Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

As details are still being finalized, badge cost, attendance capacity, and related information will be forthcoming.