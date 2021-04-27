Illinois Comic Shop Still Doing Free Comic Book Day On 1st of May

There is no Free Comic Book Day on the first Saturday in May this year, the international event has instead been rescheduled for August. That's for most comic book stores, anyway. But not Pete Hurst, North Shore Comics of Northbrook, Illinois. He's doing Free Comic Book Day on Saturday the first of May, anyway.

When asked why it was important to have this Spring event, owner Pete Hurst replied, "I've been stockpiling comics for over a year in anticipation of having a safe Free Comic Book Day this May, no matter what. Our community has been through a lot. Some fun reading material is what I can best offer. When I see the kids smile, big kids too, with their stash of free books, I know Spring is finally here and better times too. To see children who shopped here become adults and now bring their own children is quite an honor. Let's safely celebrate the superhero in all of us."

Social distancing will be practiced, a dedicated hand sanitizer station will be on-site, and masks will be required as per local ordinance.

This event will utilize two storefronts. North Shore Comics proper will feature a Super Sale with 20% off all new and current comic books; 40% off all graphic novels, trade paperbacks, and hardcovers; a special selection of back issues for fifty cents each; and more.

Additionally, a second dedicated FCBD space will feature stacks of brand new FCBD titles in the NSC MiniComicCon room. In this special storefront, local talent, Onrie Kompan, author of the comic books Marx: A Tale of Neglect and Yi Soon Shin: Warrior and Defender, will have his work for sale and will be signing at no charge.

Online retailer, Most Good Hobby, will also be selling their limited edition, exclusive variant comic book covers. An out-of-state comic book dealer will also be setting up with, possibly, others to follow.

North Shore Comics has been in operation since 1983 and the current owner, Pete Hurst, has been operating the store since 1993.