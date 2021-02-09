Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme

As shutdowns and lockdowns came in last year, as the pandemic began to become a real threat, Image Comics – as well as a number of other publishers – launched a mass returnability programme so that retailers could order comics in confidence and return them if they got stuck with too many as another lockdown came in. Then those returnability programmes were extended further as the pandemic continued to shut down society.

But as of now, Image Comics has told comic book retailers that it is ending its line-wide returnability programme. Image Comics will still continue its "No Risk #1 Program" offering full returnability on launch titles, including the following books.

Nocterra #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210016)

Writer: Scott Snyder

Artists / Cover: Tony S. Daniel & Tomeu Morey

Image Comics – March 3 / 40 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Karmen #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210009)

Writers: Guillem March & Dan Christensen

Image Comics – March 10 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Ultramega By James Harren #1 (Jan210038)

Writer: James Harren

Artists: James Harren & Dave Stewart

Image Comics – March 17 / 68 Pages / FC/ M / $7.99

Shadecraft #1 (Jan210029)

Writer: Joe Henderson

Artists: Lee Garbett & Antonio Fabela

Image Comics – March 31 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99

Geiger #1 – Gem Of The Month (Feb210009)

Writer: Geoff Johns

Artist: Gary Frank & Brad Anderson

Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

The Silver Coin #1 (Feb210045)

Writer: Chip Zdarsky

Artist: Michael Walsh

Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Home #1 (Of 5) (Feb210032)

Writer: Julio Anta

Artist: Anna Wieszczyk

April 14 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99

Jules Verne's: Lighthouse #1 (Of 5) (Feb210038)

Writers: David Hine & Brian Haberlin

Artists: Brian Haberlin & Geirrod Van Dyke

April 14 / 48 Pages / FC/ M / $4.99

The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 (Of 6) –

Gem Of The Month (Feb210016)

Writers: Greg Rucka & Andrew Wheeler

Artists: Leandro Fernández & Jacopo Camagni

April 21 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Helm Greycastle #1 (Of 4) (Feb210027)

Writer: Henry Barajas

Artist: Rahmat Handoko & Bryan Valenza

April 28 / 40 Pages / FC/ T+ / $4.99

Summoners War: Legacy #1 (Feb210054)

Writer: Justin Jordan

Artists: Luca Claretti & Giovanna Niro

April 28 / 32 Pages / FC / T / $3.99