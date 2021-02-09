Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

As shutdowns and lockdowns came in last year, as the pandemic began to become a real threat, Image Comics – as well as a number of other publishers – launched a mass returnability programme so that retailers could order comics in confidence and return them if they got stuck with too many as another lockdown came in. Then those returnability programmes were extended further as the pandemic continued to shut down society.

But as of now, Image Comics has told comic book retailers that it is ending its line-wide returnability programme. Image Comics will still continue its "No Risk #1 Program" offering full returnability on launch titles, including the following books.

Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
Milo Manara cover to Karmen #1, Image Comics 

Nocterra #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210016)
Writer: Scott Snyder
Artists / Cover: Tony S. Daniel & Tomeu Morey
Image Comics – March 3 / 40 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Karmen #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210009)
Writers: Guillem March & Dan Christensen
Image Comics – March 10 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Ultramega By James Harren #1 (Jan210038)
Writer: James Harren
Artists: James Harren & Dave Stewart
Image Comics – March 17 / 68 Pages / FC/ M / $7.99

Shadecraft #1 (Jan210029)
Writer: Joe Henderson
Artists: Lee Garbett & Antonio Fabela
Image Comics – March 31 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99

Geiger #1 – Gem Of The Month (Feb210009)
Writer: Geoff Johns
Artist: Gary Frank & Brad Anderson
Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

The Silver Coin #1 (Feb210045)
Writer: Chip Zdarsky
Artist: Michael Walsh
Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Home #1 (Of 5) (Feb210032)
Writer: Julio Anta
Artist: Anna Wieszczyk
April 14 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99

Jules Verne's: Lighthouse #1 (Of 5) (Feb210038)
Writers: David Hine & Brian Haberlin
Artists: Brian Haberlin & Geirrod Van Dyke
April 14 / 48 Pages / FC/ M / $4.99

The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 (Of 6) –
Gem Of The Month (Feb210016)
Writers: Greg Rucka & Andrew Wheeler
Artists: Leandro Fernández & Jacopo Camagni
April 21 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Helm Greycastle #1 (Of 4) (Feb210027)
Writer: Henry Barajas
Artist: Rahmat Handoko & Bryan Valenza
April 28 / 40 Pages / FC/ T+ / $4.99

Summoners War: Legacy #1 (Feb210054)
Writer: Justin Jordan
Artists: Luca Claretti & Giovanna Niro
April 28 / 32 Pages / FC / T / $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  