Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme

As shutdowns and lockdowns came in last year, as the pandemic began to become a real threat, Image Comics – as well as a number of other publishers – launched a mass returnability programme so that retailers could order comics in confidence and return them if they got stuck with too many as another lockdown came in. Then those returnability programmes were extended further as the pandemic continued to shut down society.
But as of now, Image Comics has told comic book retailers that it is ending its line-wide returnability programme. Image Comics will still continue its "No Risk #1 Program" offering full returnability on launch titles, including the following books.
Nocterra #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210016)
Writer: Scott Snyder
Artists / Cover: Tony S. Daniel & Tomeu Morey
Image Comics – March 3 / 40 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Karmen #1 – Gem Of The Month (Jan210009)
Writers: Guillem March & Dan Christensen
Image Comics – March 10 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Ultramega By James Harren #1 (Jan210038)
Writer: James Harren
Artists: James Harren & Dave Stewart
Image Comics – March 17 / 68 Pages / FC/ M / $7.99
Shadecraft #1 (Jan210029)
Writer: Joe Henderson
Artists: Lee Garbett & Antonio Fabela
Image Comics – March 31 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99
Geiger #1 – Gem Of The Month (Feb210009)
Writer: Geoff Johns
Artist: Gary Frank & Brad Anderson
Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
The Silver Coin #1 (Feb210045)
Writer: Chip Zdarsky
Artist: Michael Walsh
Image Comics – April 7 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Home #1 (Of 5) (Feb210032)
Writer: Julio Anta
Artist: Anna Wieszczyk
April 14 / 32 Pages / FC/ T / $3.99
Jules Verne's: Lighthouse #1 (Of 5) (Feb210038)
Writers: David Hine & Brian Haberlin
Artists: Brian Haberlin & Geirrod Van Dyke
April 14 / 48 Pages / FC/ M / $4.99
The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 (Of 6) –
Gem Of The Month (Feb210016)
Writers: Greg Rucka & Andrew Wheeler
Artists: Leandro Fernández & Jacopo Camagni
April 21 / 32 Pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Helm Greycastle #1 (Of 4) (Feb210027)
Writer: Henry Barajas
Artist: Rahmat Handoko & Bryan Valenza
April 28 / 40 Pages / FC/ T+ / $4.99
Summoners War: Legacy #1 (Feb210054)
Writer: Justin Jordan
Artists: Luca Claretti & Giovanna Niro
April 28 / 32 Pages / FC / T / $3.99