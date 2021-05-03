Image Comics Overship Spawn #318 With Black & White Variant

Image Comics will be sending comic book retailers a free Spawn #318 overship of a special Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane virgin black-and-white cover variant for this May.

This overship amount will be 20% of the retailers' order across the three standard covers of Spawn #318. The freight cost for these free overshipped variant copies will also be covered by Image Comics and Todd McFarlane. While they are still charging freight, of course.

The Final Order Cut-off Deadline for Spawn #318 is today. Copies will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 26th of May. The only way to receive the special Cover D is by placing orders for Spawn #318 Covers A-C and it will not be reorderable.

Todd McFarlane has been doing this for a while and it has certainly helped to bump Spawn numbers. He said he initially worried that retailers might just reduce the amount they order by a quarter knowing they would get their order bumped back up for free but that doesn't seem to have happened. Instead it seems to keep bumping those numbers up, month-in, month-out, and people keep buying it.