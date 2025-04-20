Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: hall h, sdcc

Image to Publish Horror Comic About San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H

Image Comics to publish a horror comic book about San Diego Comic-Con's famous Hall H and all who enter there

Article Summary Image Comics releases horror comic "Dread The Hall H" for San Diego Comic-Con.

Sequel to last year's horror anthology, "Dread The Halls."

Comic features con-related horror stories by acclaimed creators.

Available in stores on July 16, 2025, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

This July sees San Diego Comic-Con, and the week before it launches, Chris Ryall, Jordan Hart, Nelson Dániel, Piotr Kowalski, Jimmy Kucaj and Chris Anderson will be launching a new one-shot comic from Image Comics, Dread The Hall H, a sequel to last year's Dread The Halls Christmas horror anthology from the same team. Hall H, of course, is the large hall where the big movie presentations usually take place at San Diego Comic-Con and is home to lines that go all through the night.

With zombies walking to San Diego Comic-Con, haunted houses mistaken for activations, getting lifts from the Gaslamp district to Hall H and the Commandears 3 Hall H presentation with questions and answers…

And, yes, you'll have to wait until the week before San Diego Comic-Con to find out just what question gets asked. Here's the full solicitation.

DREAD THE HALL H (ONE SHOT) CVR A MARIA WOLF

(W) Chris Ryall, Jordan Hart (A) Nelson Daniel, Piotr Kowalski, Jimmy Kucaj, Chris Anderson (CA) Maria Wolf

It's comic convention season! And what better way to celebrate comic cons than this extra-length anthology filled with con-related horror stories! Last year, they skewered all things Christmas on the pages of DREAD THE HALLS, and now writers CHRIS RYALL and JORDAN HART, alongside artists NELSON DANIEL, PIOTR KOWALSKI, JIMMY KUCAJ, and CHRIS ANDERSON, bring terrifying convention tales to life! Covers by MARIA WOLF, a convention-line wraparound by NELSON DANIEL, and a "con-badge" incentive cover by JORDAN HART! The perfect and perfectly terrifying comic to read while waiting to get into that massive convention hall! Retail: $6.99 Initial Due Date: 5/22/2025 FOC Date: 6/23/2025 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!