Immortal Hulk Complete Omnibus & Other Marvel Big Books For 2023

Immortal Hulk gets a complete omnibus in July, Marvel Zombies are collected in total as Zomnibus, there are also complete collections of Joe Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man in an Omnibus, Uncanny X-Men Vol 5 with the Trial Of Magneto get an Omnibus, and we look at how Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau Captain Marvel books are getting collected ahead of The Marvels movie.

by Lee Garbett, Alex Ross, Al Ewing. Is he man or monster…or is he both? Find out as Al Ewing and Joe Bennett take Bruce Banner to hell and back in the complete, infernal saga of the Immortal Hulk! Every time Bruce dies, he rises again…as the Hulk! And he is being hunted: by the government, by Alpha Flight, by the mysterious Shadow Base, even by the Avengers! But Bruce has even bigger problems. Something terrible has infected him. Something with unspeakable plans for humanity. And the answers lie beyond…the Green Door! Featuring friends and foes both old and new as well as multiple Hulk personas, this horror reinvention of a Marvel icon is like no comic book you have ever read before! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #1-50 and #0, IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE, DEFENDERS: THE BEST DEFENSE, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK, IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1, KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK, GAMMA FLIGHT #1-5 and material from AVENGERS (2018) #684 and IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS.

by Sean Phillips, Arthur Suydam, Robert Kirkman. The smash-hit Marvel Zombies saga is collected in one meaty, macabre tome! The dead walk – and leap, fly and climb walls – when Marvel's mightiest are transformed into flesh-eating monsters! After devouring every single person on Earth, the ravenous once-heroes set their sights higher – taking on Galactus, spreading into space and breaking into new and delicious dimensions…including our own! Lock your doors and board up your windows – the Marvel Zombies are coming for you! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: DEAD DAYS, MARVEL APES: PRIME EIGHT, MARVEL ZOMBIES: EVIL EVOLUTION, ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21-23 and #30-32, MARVEL ZOMBIES (2005) #1-5, BLACK PANTHER (2005) #28-30, MARVEL ZOMBIES 2 #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES RETURN #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES 3 #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIES 4 #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIES 5 #1-5 and MARVEL ZOMBIES SUPREME #1-5.

by Tim Sale, Jeph Loeb."It's about remembering someone so important to me I was going to spend the rest of my life with her." What Peter Parker didn't know was that Gwen Stacy would only get to spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love – or, more appropriately, how they almost didn't! To get the girl of his dreams, Peter must run a gauntlet of the Green Goblin, the Rhino, two Vultures and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling it all. It's one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told, by the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (DAREDEVIL: YELLOW, HULK: GRAY, CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE) – now looking better than ever on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: BLUE #1-6.

by Chris Bachalo, Ken Lashley, Joe Kelly, Zeb Wells. One of the finest – and funniest – writers in comics spins amazing tales of Spider-Man! As one of the key creators in Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, Joe Kelly crafted a series of memorable adventures for the wall-crawler – including a clash with crime bosses Hammerhead and Mister Negative, and a romantic reunion with the Black Cat! Peter's pal Harry Osborn suits up as the American Son! Kraven's family embarks on a grim hunt – and it's spider season! But when Peter Parker's nonstop life pits him against Baron Zemo, the results will be downright savage! Plus: More Spidey tales as only Kelly can write them, including a riotous team-up with Deadpool! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; and WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647; and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.

by Jess Harrold. Steven Grant, a mild-mannered man who lives a mundane life, is plagued by blackouts and memories of an existence separate from his own. But after a fateful encounter, Steven learns that he shares a body with Marc Spector – a former mercenary and the ruthless avatar of Khonshu, Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance! Now, with Marc's enemies converging on them, Steven must learn how to adapt to this new life and work with his alter ego – even as other godly motives come into play. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series!

by Sal Buscema, Al Milgrom, Steve Gerber. Collected – in complete – in this Omnibus edition, we present Steve Gerber's definitive Defenders run! Using The Defenders' unlikely cast of misfits, Gerber turned Marvel's "non-team" into a locus of innovation by deconstructing genre conventions and adding a healthy dose of absurdity. From the Elf With a Gun to Bambi and the Bozos, each storyline is a challenging critique of the era's culture, while the Headmen Saga is one of the high points in Gerber's celebrated career. They're stories that inspired a generation of creators and changed the course of comics history. This volume also boasts artwork by the stellar team of Sal Buscema and Klaus Janson and is topped off with the classic Defenders/Howard the Duck Marvel Treasury Edition. Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #20-41 and ANNUAL #1, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #3-5, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #6-7 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12 – plus material from MYSTERY TALES #21, WORLD OF FANTASY #11 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #9.

by Leinil Yu,, Alex Ross, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Anthony Falcone. Acclaimed BLACK PANTHER scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates takes on the Sentinel of Liberty! For more than seventy years, Captain America has stood in stalwart defense of his country. But in the aftermath of Hydra's brief takeover of the nation, Cap is a figure of controversy – carrying a tarnished shield – and a new enemy is rising! As Steve Rogers takes on the manipulative Power Elite, will he end up as Captain of Nothing? Or does the living legend still have some allies in his corner? Framed for a crime he didn't commit, Steve is forced underground – but he's about to come out fighting! However, even as Captain America returns, so too does his greatest enemy. Can Steve marshal his forces in time to face the reborn Red Skull? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #1-30 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA).

by John Romita Jr, Chris Claremont. Chris Claremont, together with an absolute dream team of art talent – John Romita Jr., Arthur Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith and Dave Cockrum – brings you more indisputable mutant masterworks! From Juggernaut's earthshaking return to the second "Lifedeath" to the conclusion of the Asgardian Wars, they're Marvel milestones one and all! You'll also see the birth of Nathan Summers and witness his "Days of Future Past" sibling Rachel coming to terms with the power of the Phoenix Force! The Beyonder and the mutant-hunting Nimrod loom over it all, and Barry Windsor-Smith crafts a defining Wolverine tale in "Wounded Wolf." Also featuring Dave Cockrum's swashbuckling NIGHTCRAWLER limited series, and Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams' quintessentially '80s LONGSHOT limited series! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #194-209, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10, NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION (1985) #1, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) #2, NIGHTCRAWLER (1985) #1-4, LONGSHOT (1985) #1-6 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33.

by Nick Bradshaw, Robbie Thompson. Collects Spidey #1-12. It's action, adventure and hilarity in equal measure as we head back to high school to explore Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man! Navigating your teen years is tough enough, but Peter also has to contend with a never-ending merry-go-round of Spider-Man madness courtesy of the best rogues' gallery in comics! We're talking Doctor Octopus, Sandman, the Vulture, Electro, Kraven, the Scorpion…and believe it or not, Doctor Doom! But could our young hero ever be ready for an archnemesis like the Green Goblin? Black Panther and Captain America guest-star as Spidey learns the ropes of heroism – but fun time is over when the Sinister Six strikes! Can a lone Spidey defeat his most powerful foes all at the same time? Return to a classic era, and discover what made Spider-Man the world's greatest super hero!

by Dexter Soy, Kelly Sue DeConnick. An essential collection that chronicles the rise of pilot Carol Danvers into the upper echelon of Marvel Heroes as Captain Marvel! Learn how Carol Danvers made the step up from Avenger to Earth's Mightiest Hero! At last, the ace pilot turned costumed powerhouse takes on the legendary mantle of Captain Marvel — and forges a new legacy! But although Carol has a bright future, she can't walk away from a challenge from her past. It's a firefight in the sky as the Banshee Squadron debut! Then, what will Monica Rambeau, the former Captain Marvel, make of Carol's new moniker? And who exactly are the Carol Corps? Plus: Shocking secrets abound in Captain Marvel's definitive origin, as she faces a painful family reunion — and her full connection to the alien Kree stands revealed! A deadly weapon has been unleashed,

and Carol's sleepy coastal town won't know what hit it! COLLECTING: Captain Marvel (2012) 1-8, 17; The Life of Captain Marvel (2018) 1-5

by John Romita Jr, Roger Stern. Monica Rambeau once held the name of Captain Marvel – and these are some of most iconic adventures! Before Carol Danvers took the name Captain Marvel, the mantle was held by Monica Rambeau! A police lieutenant with the remarkable power to transform into energy, Monica began as a reluctant super hero — but soon rose through the ranks to become field leader of the mighty Avengers! Now, witness Monica's debut, her earliest encounters with Spider-Man and the Avengers, and an interdimensional team-up with Thanos' brother Starfox! Monica clashes with Powderkeg and the Sons of the Serpent in little-seen solo tales…but what prompts her to give up the name of Captain Marvel, and evolve into the next phase of her heroic career? COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) 16; Avengers (1963) 227, 279; Marvel Team-Up (1972) 142-143; Captain Marvel (1989) 1; Captain Marvel (1994) 1; Avengers Unplugged (1995) 5; material from Solo Avengers (1987) 2; Marvel Fanfare (1982) 42, 57

by MICHAEL STA. MARIA, Eve L. Ewing, The solo title debut of Monica Rambeau, the hero known as Photon who once held the mantle of Captain Marvel! From the New Orleans Harbor Patrol to the Avengers, the Ultimates and beyond — Monica Rambeau, the hero known as Photon, has been a leader and team player her entire life. Now, as Monica faces a reality-shattering crisis in her first-ever solo title, readers will explore the outer reaches and wildest vagaries of the Marvel Universe through the eyes of one of its most powerful heroes! COLLECTING: Monica Rambeau: Photon (2022) 1-5

by Kilian Plunkett, Dave Dorman, John Wagner. A collection of Star Wars Legends stories that occured after Return of the Jedi, this omnibus contains some of the most iconic tales in Star Wars history! The Thrawn Trilogy and the Dark Empire Trilogy — together for the first time! Years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, the New Republic works to unite the galaxy — but the last of the Imperial warlords, Grand Admiral Thrawn, has returned from deep space ready to seize the galaxy for himself! Will the combined might of Luke, Leia, Han and new allies Mara Jade and Talon Karrde be enough to stop Thrawn? Either way, the remnants of the Empire are gunning for them — including a mysteriously resurrected Emperor Palpatine! Luke will face his greatest test as he braves the dark side of the Force, but can he remain a hero in the process? Plus the return of Boba Fett, and much more!

