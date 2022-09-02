Immortal X-Men #6 Preview: Destiny Gets Judged

Is this whole event feeling very judgmental to anyone else? Destiny meets Judgment in this preview of Immortal X-Men #6. Check out the preview below.

Immortal X-Men #6

by Kieron Gillen & Lucas Werneck, cover by Mark Brooks

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620004700611

| Rated T+

$3.99

