Imperial Is A Locked-Galaxy Whodunnit Marvel Murder Mystery (Spoilers)

Imperial #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Federico Vicentini is published today from Marvel Comics. As previewed, it involves the death of Skaar, the son of Bruce Banner/Hulk, with Amadeus Cho and Jennifer Walters joining Bruce Banner on an interstellar trip to Planet Hulk.

But first we have a cosmic game being played with cosmic types and pawns as the cast of the comic book.

You know, I wrote a comic very much like that called Chase Variant, Rob Liefeld did the cover. I should tell Rob, maybe he'd do a video. But the game is afoot.

And the detectives suit up.

I mean, Bruce's helmet is a bit like a deerstalker is it not?

And Amadeus Cho has brought the Hitch-Hiker's Guide To The Galaxy with him.

Or at least it is very close. it just needs the words Don't Panic in large friendly letters down the side.

Maybe just a little more snark. And so the investigation begins.

But ever in such things, one murder leads to another murder.

But at least it's a quick way to eliminate suspects. Usually.

To quote Hot Fuzz, "Ooh murder, murder, murder, change the f*cking record!"

So how many suspects are left?

How many issues is this thing going on for, again? Only four issues plus a couple of spinoffs? They'd better hurry up. "Nobody leaves this galaxy until the murderer has been found!" Imperial #1 is published from Marvel Comics today.

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Marco Checchetto

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $6.99 IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Iban Coello (CA) Marco Checchetto

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99 IMPERIAL #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

