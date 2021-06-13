In The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3… A Relationship WILL DIE?!

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Darius Shah about to be broken up with! Sucks, dude. Especially when your next option is the embodiment of Death itself! We've all been there. Of course, there's more going on in this series than simple, comic-book-selling teenage romance. Check out the preview below.
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211243
APR211244 – MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR B DANI FOIL – $4.99
(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade
* More years have passed when Laila Starr, the now-mortal reincarnation of the avatar of Death, once again crosses paths with the future creator of immortality.
* This time at a party where the young man will have a life-altering experience that will shape him for years to come. Will Laila change his path in this one night, or the other way around?
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Cover image for APR211244 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR B DANI FOIL
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
Interior preview page from APR211243 MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
