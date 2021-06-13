In The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3… A Relationship WILL DIE?!

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Darius Shah about to be broken up with! Sucks, dude. Especially when your next option is the embodiment of Death itself! We've all been there. Of course, there's more going on in this series than simple, comic-book-selling teenage romance. Check out the preview below.