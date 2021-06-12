In This Preview of Flash #771… Superman WILL DIE?!

You know a comic is going to be good when they put the shocking character death right in the preview! Of course, the Superman who dies in this preview of Flash #771 is from an alternate universe, but you gotta take what you can get. Besides, judging by the cover of this issue, teasing a rehash of the abysmal Heroes in Crisis super-mega-crossover event, there's a chance we'll see some more deaths as well! Check out the preview below. The Flash #771 will be in stores on Tuesday.