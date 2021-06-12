In This Preview of Flash #771… Superman WILL DIE?!
You know a comic is going to be good when they put the shocking character death right in the preview! Of course, the Superman who dies in this preview of Flash #771 is from an alternate universe, but you gotta take what you can get. Besides, judging by the cover of this issue, teasing a rehash of the abysmal Heroes in Crisis super-mega-crossover event, there's a chance we'll see some more deaths as well! Check out the preview below. The Flash #771 will be in stores on Tuesday.
FLASH #771
DC Comics
0421DC122
0421DC123 – FLASH #771 CVR B BRETT BOOTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Various (CA) Brandon Peterson
The Legion of Doom, Teen Titans Academy, Max Mercury's Wild West origins, and more! Wally West's leaps from speedster to speedster throughout time draws to a close as he begins to realize why he's been sent on his quest by the Speed Force and what might be behind it. But with one last stop before he's allowed to go home, will this journey break Wally forever or return him to glory?
In Shops: 6/15/2021
SRP: $3.99