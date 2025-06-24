Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: gi joe, transformers

GOSSIP: Robert Kirkman Has Sold A Transformers & GI Joe Cartoon Series

The gossip is that Robert Kirkman and Skybound have sold a Transformers/GI Joe/Void Rivals Energon Universe animated streaming series.

Article Summary Robert Kirkman's Skybound is bringing Transformers and GI Joe together in a new animated streaming series.

The show will be based on the hit Energon Universe comic books now published through Image Comics.

Transformers and GI Joe comic rights moved to Skybound after Hasbro pulled them from IDW Publishing.

Announcement expected at San Diego Comic-Con, with the series promising shocking developments.

I've gotten the nod from senior industry sources that Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment's next big news is that they have sold a new Transformers/GI Joe shared universe animated streaming series. It is based on the current Energon Universe comic books that Skybound publishes through Image Comics. Kirkman and Skybound have form in this regard, as they are behind The Walking Dead and Invincible.

In November 2021, I got the scoop that Hasbro was pulling the comic book rights, first to Transformers and then to G.I. Joe, from existing licensor IDW Publishing. I then ran the rumour that Robert Kirkman's Skybound Studios would be publishing a new line of Transformers and G.I. Joe comic books through Image Comics. Which they then did, as a new shared universe of continuity, that started in a brand new title, Void Rivals, telling intergalactic tales with brand new characters and alien races, of war, love, and conspiracy. From the first issue, Transformers started to appear unannounced (well, mostly). This began what is known as the Energon Universe of shared storytelling across a number of comic book series. The new Transformers comic book series was accompanied. by a number of GI Joe mini-series, such as Destro and Duke, before launching its very own GI Joe ongoing series a year later. And now with Transformers heading to its second year anniversary in September, and GI Joe for its first, they are promising something rather shocking, a possible end ahead of a new beginning.

Might that tie in with the new animated series? I don't know. But Skybound does like to announce these things at San Diego Comic-Con, and there is one of those on in a month's time. Might there be more than meets the eye? Or will they decide to hold out until New York Comic Con? Or split the difference? TF Con Chicago is on in October…

