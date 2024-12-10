Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: invincible, robert kirkman

A New Invincible Comic From Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley in 2025

A New Invincible comic from Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Image Comics in April 2025... Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1

Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley return to Invincible in comics to tell the story of the Battle Beast alongside the upcoming third series of the cartoon on Amazon Prime Video. With the prequel spinoff, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast from Skybound/Imnage comics in April 2025. Set between issues #19 and #55 of the original Invincible series, it will look at a lost period in the villain-turned-heroes life as he quests to find an opponent strong enough to kill him.

"What can I say? I just can't get enough of the Invincible Universe!" said Kirkman. "Moving from the comic series directly to the animated series, I haven't really had a break. That said, while adapting the series to animation, I've been itching to do something new! Longtime fans will know there's a massive gap in Battle Beast's appearances in the series between Invincible issue 19 and issue 55. There's a lot of story to tell, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have Battle Beast co-creator Ryan Ottley on board to tell it with me!"

"When Robert and I first created Battle Beast way back in Invincible issue #19 as a way to increase Invincible's Rogues gallery, I wasn't sure if he'd be a big character who'd come back throughout the series, or a character who'd die a terrible gory death right away," said Ottley. "Robert always kept me and the readers on our toes, he could command a death at any moment, and you know I'd always jump at the chance to carry out the visual execution! Luckily, Battle Beast became a fan-favorite and lived to tell a larger tale! It's amazing to be working with Robert again in the Invincible Universe. A while ago I was telling him I wasn't sure what project to do next, and when he mentioned us doing a Battle Beast series together, I jumped at the idea of being back on a creator-owned book, enlarging the Invincible Universe even more! I'm really happy to be back at Image Comics and Skybound, and can't wait for you to see the story we are fleshing out in this series! I haven't had this much fun since Invincible!"

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 has variant covers by David Finch, E.J. Su, Kael Ngu, Arthur Adams, and Jonboy Meyers, as well as blind bag versions of the first issue with one of the variant covers at random and a bonus mystery comic. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 will be published in April 2025. Invincible was a comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley that began in 2003 and follows the coming of age of superhero Mark Grayson / Invincible, a Viltrumite and first-born son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on Earth, and ran until 2018. A cartoon adaptation began streaming on Amazon in 2021.

