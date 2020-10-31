Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel

G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward will be concluding their Invisible Kingdom for Dark Horse Comics/Berger Books, not through the individual issues that have seen the previous arc published, but as an original graphic novel, the third volume of the series, to be published in May 2021. Oh, and they are even using a Bleeding Cool quote in their publicity "One of the most unique sci-fi comics since Saga…resonates in the present day."

Here's the review that came from, by Leigh Kade. Hmm, I'm not sure you can have degrees of uniqueness, but there you go. It also said "Invisible Kingdom is highly recommended for fans of science fiction/fantasy, and people burned out on standard superhero fare. This is a great debut issue, and I can't wait to see where Invisible Kingdom takes us next!" – and I guess this will do just that. Anyway, so what's this third volume concerning itself with?

Invisible Kingdom: Just when the crew of the Sundog makes it through the most dangerous edge of space, they're overtaken by a faction of mysterious new Nones to an even further and more deadly place: The Point of No Return. As a revolution looms, these Siblings of Rebirth have an unthinkable mission to carry out, and they can't do it without Vess… or with Grix in the picture. But who can be trusted? And will Vess choose destruction… or love? At once, both out-of-this world and so close to home, this sweeping tour-de-force about two space-faring women resonates loud and clear in these crazy times," said editor, Karen Berger. "Willow and Christian are at the top of their game, and have delivered an ending worth waiting for. It's pretty incredible!"

Invisible Kingdom Volume 3: In Other Worlds arrives in comic shops from the 12th of May, 2021.