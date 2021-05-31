Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)

Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat has sometimes been an enemy, love interest, and ally of the superhero Spider-Man. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Dave Cockrum, she first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 in 1979. She currently has her own solo series published by Marvel Comcis, with Black Cat #7 out this Wednesday. The daughter of Walter Hardy, world-renowned cat burglar, she trained herself in various fighting styles and acrobatics and, after deciding to follow in her father's footsteps, adopted the costumed identity of the Black Cat. She has had the subconscious ability to affect probability fields, producing "bad luck" for her enemies and was originally depicted as a supervillain and adversary of Spider-Man. Over time the two fell in love, which motivated her into becoming both an antiheroine, and his partner. However, their relationship grew complicated after it became apparent that Black Cat was only attracted to the alter ego of Spider-Man and had little interest in the hero's civilian life as Peter Parker. After their break-up, Black Cat maintained her role as one of Spider-Man's most trusted allies and for years the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance before she eventually lapsed back into her criminal ways (much to Spider-Man's dismay and annoyance). Currently she has been dealing with the Thieves Guild in New York city, specifically its leader Odessa Drake.

Odessa Drake set out to return the Thieves Guild to prominence and consisted mostly on the assassination of other criminals in debt with the Thieves Guild. She also orchestrated the theft of pieces of equipment and gear from members of the superhero community. As a member of the Thieves Guild, the Black Cat believed crippling the superhero community was too extreme of a measure and enlisted Spider-Man's help. Odessa became aware of the Black Cat's plan, prompting Odessa to order her henchmen to take her down and kill Spider-Man. Of late they have had a less fractious relationship. and this Wednesday's Black Cat #7 by Jed MacKay and Michael Dowling appears to be kicking off Pride Month with a little of Felicia's own pride.