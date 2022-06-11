Iron Man #20 Preview: Tony Stark Proposes

Tony Stark has a proposal for Patsy Walker in this preview of Iron Man #20. He thinks a ring would be tacky, but he wrote the proposal in a letter. How romantic! Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #20

by Christopher Cantwell & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

TONY STARK POPS THE QUESTION! With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction now behind him, a freshly humanized Tony Stark has returned from rehab to the world hoping to show folks that's he's okay, highly functional and ready to re-engage. So of course it's time for him to face off against an angry hyper-intelligent gorilla. When the public unveiling of a new Stark Supercomputer goes awry and the machine's hairy 400-lb chess opponent decides to break loose in the city, it all leaves Tony feeling a little anxious. Can Patsy Walker provide any shelter in this new storm, or does it just mean more clouds are gathering?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866802011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866802021 – IRON MAN 20 FERRY SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866802031 – IRON MAN 20 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866802041 – IRON MAN 20 BALDEON FORTNITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

