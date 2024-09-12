Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: grant morrison, ice cream man

Is Grant Morrison Writing Ice Cream Man From Image Comics?

Image Comics posted the following image, naming Grant Morrison with some images of ice cream cones and an Image Comics logo.

Ice Cream Man, created by W. Maxwell Prince, is a horror series about a man with mysterious powers and his nemesis Caleb.

The Series has an upcoming film adaptation by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Sony's Screen Gems producing.

Grant Morrison is acclaimed for works like "All-Star Superman" and "New X-Men" and could bring a unique touch to the series.

Image Comics posted the following image to its social media, naming Grant Morrison with some images of ice cream cones and an Image Comics logo. With our deductive powers we have concluded that Grant Morrison will be writing upcoming issues of the Ice Cream Man comic book, that recently got a new film deal. Although, of course, we could be wrong. What do you think?

The series is a semi-anthological horror comic series from W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran of loosely connected stories that all share the common link of a mysterious ice cream man named Rick, who, while a seemingly ordinary Ice Cream Man, possesses inexplicable powers which he uses upon unsuspecting people. Rick's nemesis Caleb, a man dressed in an all-black cowboy outfit, will sporadically appear in the series, trying to thwart Rick's plans, sometimes successfully and sometimes not. It was a breakout hit for Image Comics, managed to find a new form online during lockdown and then returned. But this is not the first time it has been brought the adaptation rights rodeo.

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported that that film rights had been picked up by Sony genre label Screen Gems. Previously, an adaptation of the series was in development at Universal Cable Productions in 2018. In 2020, it was announced it had been picked up by Quibi. Now Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Wednesday and writers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will produce the film through their Sony-based Millar Gough Ink, with the company's Aaron Schmidt also producing.

Grant Morrison MBE is a Scottish comic book writer, screenwriter, and producer best known for their comic book work for DC Comics including Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, JLA, Action Comics, Green Lantern, Arkham Asylum, Earth 2, Wonder Woman: Earth One, Seven Soldiers, Multiversity, Kid Eternity, One Million, Final Crisis, Flex Mentallo, All-Star Superman, Batman, Batman Incorporated and the character of Damian Wayne. Their creator-owned work included We3, Seaguy, The Filth, Sebastian O, Kill Your Boyfriend and The Invisibles. For Marvel, they are best known for writing New X-Men as well as Fantastic Four: 1234 and co-creating Marvel Boy. They also co-created Klaus and Proctor Valley Road at Boom and Happy and Nameless from Image Comics, with Happy turned into a two-season series for Syfy. Morrison was also Editor-in-Chief of Heavy Metal, and wrote the TV series Brave New World. They also co-created Zenith, Really And Truly and Big Dave for 2000AD, Aztek for DC, The Liberators for Warrior Magazine, St. Swithin's Day for Trident Comics, and The New Adventures of Hitler for Cut Magazine. Grant Morrison also wrote stage plays Red King Rising and Depravity, and the novel Luda.

