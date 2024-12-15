Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Artgerm, jubilee

Is Jubilee Getting Her Own X-Men Solo Series?

Is Jubilee getting her own X-Men solo series from Marvel? Stanley "Artgerm" Lau teases the possibility for 2025...

Article Summary Jubilee might star in a new solo series teased by artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau for Marvel Comics in 2025.

Stanley "Artgerm" Lau hints at a Marvel cover featuring Jubilee, sparking speculation of a solo X-Men series.

Marvel focuses on X-Men solo series, with Jubilee as a potential new protagonist alongside Phoenix and Storm.

Jubilee, a fan favorite since the 1990s X-Men series, has roots in Claremont and Silvestri's 1989 comic.

Stanley "Artgerm" Lau posts to Instagram, "Teasing my next marvel cover. Easy guess. :)" With the following image of the X-Men's Jubilee. Previously, Marvel Comics had teased future solo X-Men series were coming, and with current X-book performance in the sales charts, it's the kind of book that might make a lot of sense right now.

Previously, the editorial pages of Marvel Comics teased the following: "As you've been seeing with PHOENIX, DAZZLER, STORM, MYSTIQUE, and now PSYLOCKE, we're attempting to place a greater emphasis on solo titles in the new X-Editorial Office. In the past, due in large part to the fact that the X-Men are a team concept, spin-off team series were the name of the game, and while there'd be the occasional solo project, apart from WOLVERINE. none of them proved able to go the distance. We're hoping to change all that. There are dozens of fascinating, multifaceted characters in the world of X who could and should easily be able to headline a series. So we're going to try a bunch of them to see if we can make any of them work. Doesn't mean we're out of the team-concept game by any means, but expect to see a continuing emphasis on the individual characters as we move forward including _____. _____ and _____." Might one of those blanks be Jubilee?

Jubilee was created by writer Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri for Uncanny X-Men #244 in 1989 before joining the X-Men in the Australian outback. She can generate pyrotechnic energy blasts from her hands and developed a sidekick role to Wolverine as Kitty Pryde once had. Later Jubilee joined the junior team Generation X, and was also a prominent character in the 1990s X-Men animated series where she was voiced by Alyson Court. In the revival series X-Men '97 she was voiced by Holly Chou.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!