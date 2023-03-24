Is Marvel Making Monica Rambeau A Mutant? Monica Rambeau is getting a Marvel focus ahead of her return to the MCU in the upcoming movie The Marvels. But will she bring more mutants with her?

Monica Rambeau was the second Captain Marvel of Marvel Comics, created back in 1982 by Roger Stern and John Romita. Gaining the ability to turn herself into electromagnetic energy and travel at the speed of light, she changed identities a few times, became Photon and joined NextWAVE while Carol Danvers, formerly Ms. Marvel took the Captain Marvel name.

Recently, and ahead of her returning to the big screen in The Marvels movie alongside Captain Marvel and the new Ms Marvel, Eve L Ewing and Luca Maeresca have been telling a new story about Monica Rambeau, looking at her origin story and her involvement with a new version of the cosmic God, The Beyonder. The suggestion was that Rambeau may have gotten her powers from the Beyonder, before the Secret Wars that scooped them all up.

But this week's issue of Monica Rambeau: Photon throws that all up in the air. With The Beyonder observing Monica Rambeau as a young child, who already has an energy power source all of her own.

And it is that power source that is triggered by the later event.

And now doing everything but say the name.

"Mutant". Notably, Kamala Kham, the new Ms Marvel, was originally going to be a mutant but debuted in the Marvel Universe as a triggered Inhuman, back when Marvel was trying to forget mutants and make Inhumans happen, as part of a fight with Fox Studios. In the recent Ms Marvel TV series, it was revealed that she was a mutant in the MCU – whatever that was.

And now, with The Marvels movie coming up, is it possible that Monica Rambeau, continuing to be played by Teyonah Parris, will be a mutant in that movie as well? And this is Marvel Comics teeing that up in the comics before the films and TV can get round to doing it? It's like Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch all over again…

MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230943

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Lucas Werneck

With nowhere left to turn and the universe crumbling around her, Monica must look to an unexpected source to find answers – or life as she knows it will be gone forever! And as the journey continues, so do the revelations about Monica's past… for better or for worse. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99