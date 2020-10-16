Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?

Originally James Tynion IV's Batman run was to lead up to Batman #100, and set things up for John Ridley to relaunch Batman #1 as part of DC's 5G or Generation Five relaunch, with all the main DC Comics characters ages up – including Bruce Wayne. It is quite possible that as part of this, Tynion was to see the Joker tell the world that Batman was Bruce Wayne as he stole his billions, forcing Bruce Wayne to retire as Batman. Tom King also stated that the death of Alfred was also to set up the new 5G reality. Amnd then Lucius Fox's son – either Luke or Tim – would be the new Batman with a Bruce Wayne giving guidance, a little like how it plays out Batman Beyond, while the world thinks Bruce Wayne – and Batman – is dead. Tynion also introduced a new character as the Joker's new girlfriend, Punchline. And in the DC Comcis January 2021 solicitations, we get a glimpse of where that story was originally headed. Because Punchline was meant to be the 5G version of the now-aged Harley Quinn.

The story has now been squished into the two-month Future State event. And it's not official of anything. But check the imagery…

That's Punchline under the cosplay, right? Punchline, or Alexis Kaye was a student of Snyder College who became disillusioned with the world, feeling it was falling apart. After viewing a video of the Joker, she became obsessed with him since she felt he was right and spent a year searching for him. They eventually came into contact through the internet and she tried to prove that she would follow his path wholeheartedly. He taught her how to create a modified form of Joker Venom, which she used to experiment on the homeless community and killing her dean, before finally adopting the persona of Punchline and proving herself to the Joker

FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #1 written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by SIMONE DI MEO

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here! ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

We have the full solicitation below as part of DC's January 2021 solicitations.