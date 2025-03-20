Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: sonic, teenage mutant ninja turtles

It Rhymes With Turtles… IDW's Full June 2025 Solicitations

It Rhymes With Turtles... IDW's Full June 2025 solicitations with TMNT, Godzilla, Star Trek, Sonic, Monster High, Jack Kirby and George Takei

Article Summary June 2025 highlights TMNT's major return with Jason Aaron's storyline and all-star artists in new series.

Godzilla blends classics with new tales, like London escape drama Godzilla: Heist #5.

Sonic and Star Trek's dramatic story arcs build up to thrilling finales everyone will talk about.

George Takei and Jack Kirby's masterpieces uncover inspiring stories and stunning visuals.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, VOLUME 1: RETURN TO NEW YORK

Story Jason Aaron

Art Rafael Albuquerque, Chris Burnham, Cliff Chiang, Juan Ferreyra, Joëlle Jones, Darick Robertson

176 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JUNE 2025

ISBN 9798887243061

The TMNT are back in this new series that provides a perfect jumping-on point for new fans! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but gathering forces will pull them back together in this first arc of a new ongoing series that collects the prelude story "Long Way From Home" and issues #1–6 by superstar writer Jason Aaron and an all-star lineup of artists, including Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Cliff Chiang, Chris Burnham, Darick Robertson, and Juan Ferreyra! Raphael is in prison. Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he's become a TV star. Leonardo is traveling the world in search of peace. Donatello is trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill. And what has been going on in New York while the Turtles are scattered across the globe?

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, VOLUME 1: RETURN TO NEW YORK LIBRARY EDITION

Story Jason Aaron

Art Rafael Albuquerque, Chris Burnham, Cliff Chiang, Juan Ferreyra, Joëlle Jones, Darick Robertson

200 Pages • $49.99 • HC • JUNE 2025

ISBN 9798887243047

The TMNT are back in a new series, and this Library Edition provides an upscale experience with extra features! This oversize hardcover is perfect for fans who want a little more! Along with the prelude story "Long Way from Home" and issues #1–6 of the series, this edition contains extra back matter like the series outline, process pages, inked pages, and more! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but gathering forces will pull them back together in this first arc of a new ongoing series by superstar writer Jason Aaron and an all-star lineup of artists, including Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Cliff Chiang, Chris Burnham, Darick Robertson, and Juan Ferreyra! Raphael is in prison. Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he's become a TV star. Leonardo is traveling the world in search of peace. Donatello is trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill. And what has been going on in New York while the Turtles are scattered across the globe?

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #11 (COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS)

Story Jason Aaron

Art Juan Ferreyra

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403424001111

With the Ninja Turtles on trial for a murder they didn't commit, Casey Jones fighting for his life in a devastating coma, and the city overrun by Foot Patrol thugs, New York has but one hope to turn the tide: April O'Neil? Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), D (Rodríguez), E (Kerschl), 1:10 (Eastman B&W), 1:25 (Powell), 1:50 (Corona)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #7 (COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO)

Story Paul Allor, Erik Burnham

Art Gavin Smith, Michael Shelfer

40 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC 82771403339700711

Before the Foot Clan's leader Karai went mysteriously into seclusion, she ordered her Foot soldiers Natsu, Koya, and Bludgeon to let Manhattan's new District Attorney Hieronymus Hale do whatever he needed to do to take the Ninja Turtles off the board. But with Hale's militarized Foot Patrol wreaking havoc all over the city and bringing shame to the Foot name, Karai's mutant soldiers decide they can no longer stand idly by. Meanwhile, officers Kara Lewis and Monty Moose run afoul of the Foot Patrol, who've little interest in helping New York's finest keep the peace. Additional Covers Offered: B (Pe), 1:10 (Dunbar)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #26 (COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

Story Erik Burnham

Art Dan Schoening

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC 82771403150802611

The ninja who goes by the name of Lotus Blossom has been blackmailed into stealing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' portable interdimensional portal for Krang and his evil cohorts, which would allow them to free not just Shredder but also the intergalactic criminal syndicate called the Pantheon from their dimensional prisons! Don't worry, kids–—the Turtles have a plan to keep the portal from benefiting the bad guys, but first they'll have to deal with the rampaging mutants Tokka and Rahzar! Additional Covers Offered: B (Boxerbun)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOLUME 5

Story Erik Burnham

Art Sarah Myer, Dan Schoening

120 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • JUNE 2025

ISBN 9798887243122

The adventures of the TMNT continue in this series inspired by the classic animated TV show. In volume 5, Mister Ogg is back! His last attempt to punish the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' wisecracking ways and meta mannerisms failed, but Mister Ogg has still got a few surprises up his sleeve. He's devised a set of challenges, and if the Turtles win, he'll never bring up their fourth-wall-breaking again. If they lose, though, the consequences will be dire: They'll be wiped from existence! Let the Ogglympics begin! Then, with all the space-time troubles the Turtles have been involved in recently, the brothers have attracted a lot of attention. An alliance of powerful individuals is looking to recruit experienced and capable members into their number. Making their Saturday Morning Adventures debut, please welcome…the Pantheon! Collects issues #12–16 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures.

STAR TREK: OMEGA (COVER A: MALACHI WARD)

Story Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Various

40 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC 82771403429500111

Two and a half years of comics spanning 60 years of Star Trek history, a fair few awards, and more than a few universe detonations, and it's all been building to this… Star Trek: Omega is the denouement of the critically acclaimed Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant storylines, and the first glimpse of all that comes next. The crews of the Theseus, Defiant, and Enterprise set to work restoring the universe to what it should be after the evil android Lore's intervention. Each hero finds their peace in preordained or unexpected ways, with individual scenes depicted by one of Star Trek's or Defiant's mainline artists! This finale pays tribute to all those involved in the series Screen Rant calls "the gold standard for ambitious comic book storytelling." Additional Covers Offered: B (Rosanas), 1:10 (Unzueta)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #8 (COVER A: ROBBY COOK)

Story Tim Sheridan

Art Robby Cook

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2025

82771403368700811

In a moment of mother-daughter bonding, Captain Freeman continues the story of how she was once a nobody screw-up just like Mariner! Where she last left off, Dr. Katherine Pulaski had taken the helm of the U.S.S. Illinois in its clash with a Romulan warbird—but, as feared, Pulaski's brilliant track record of crashing spacecraft isn't doing her any favors in the encounter. Freeman and Durango are called upon to save the day. If the crew is to survive, the two ensigns need to rise to the challenge of command, and fast.

GODZILLA: HEIST #5 (COVER A: BOB EGGLETON)

Story Van Jensen

Art Kelsey Ramsay

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403361800511

The crew made it to London, infiltrated the base, dealt with the doublecrossers, and stole Mechagodzilla! Now, all they have to do is get this 200-foot mechanical monstrosity out of London…and avoid the King of the Monsters as they do it. Unfortunately for them, Godzilla is already angry, and nothing gets it worked up more than an artificial imposter. What began as a heist will end as the fight of the century. Additional Covers Offered: B (Tunica Movie Poster Variant)

GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY FOIL CLASSICS: GODZILLA: THE HALF-CENTURY WAR #1 (COVER A: JAMES STOKOE)

Story & Art James Stokoe

36 Pages • $9.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403427100111

In celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary, IDW is proud to present reprintings of the greatest Godzilla stories ever told! This time around, join us for another look at 2012's Godzilla: The Half-Century War #1, featuring a foil cover by the incredible James Stokoe. Original solicit copy: Introducing a new and exciting look at Godzilla's reign of destruction, courtesy of Orc Stain creator James Stokoe! The year is 1954, and Lieutenant Ota Murakami is on hand when Godzilla makes first landfall in Japan. Along with his pal Kentaro, Ota makes a desperate gamble to save lives… and in the process begins an obsession with the King of the Monsters that lasts 50 years! Don't miss the first decade in a tale of a lifetime!

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE

Story & Art Tom Scioli

152 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887242989

Godzilla takes on his greatest foes yet—Jay Gatsby, Sherlock Holmes, and the Time Machinist—in this graphic novel mash-up! The year is 1922. Mysterious man of luxury Jay Gatsby continues to throw parties at his palatial Long Island estate in hopes of attracting the attention of his love, Daisy Buchanan. But his latest affair is interrupted when it attracts the one thing more dangerous than love: Godzilla! Now, Gatsby has no choice but to turn his undying will away from his love of Daisy and onto revenge against the monster who has destroyed his home. Come along with Gatsby on the journey of a lifetime as he combines forces with the Time Machinist and Sherlock Holmes to stop the 20th century's greatest monster! Written and drawn by cult-favorite comics creator Tom Scioli (Fantastic Four: Grand Design, Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics).

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #79 (COVER A: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS)

Story Ian Flynn

Art Adam Bryce Thomas

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC 82771401521807911

The long-running feud between ace sniper Whisper and sinister assassin Mimic is coming to a climactic showdown! Only one of these former comrades will walk away! Can Tangle and Silver help turn the tide of battle? Or will Whisper suffer another friend getting caught in the crossfire? It's a thrilling battle years in the making! Additional Covers Offered: B (McGrath), 1:10 (Fourdraine)

MONSTER HIGH: LOCKETNESS MONSTER (COVER A: TSUUKIYOMO)

Story Heather Nuhfer

Art Kellee Riley

32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC 82771403428800111

A fang-favorite returns! For the first time in over a decade, IDW is bringing out-of-print Monster High comics back to unlife. Each short story from I Only Have Eye for You by Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley is back in a new format for fans to enjoy. This month, Gil swims upon a fintastic shell. He fashions a faboolous necklace for Lagoona, and all is well. But when the ghoul dons the shell, she is not herself. If only Gil had left it on the ocean shelf!

JACK KIRBY'S MISTER MIRACLE ARTIST'S EDITION

192 Pages • $150.00 • HC • JUNE 2025

ISBN 9798887242668

Following in the huge footsteps of the Jack Kirby New Gods Artist's Edition comes another classic collection of Kirby Fourth World beauty—Mister Miracle! This Artist's Edition collects seven nearly complete Mister Miracle stories, including issues #2–3, #5–9, and more! Mister Miracle was one of the core Fourth World books, a multigenerational epic that was one part King Lear and another part Star Wars. One thing is for sure: you'll never have a better chance to see the King's cosmic opus any better than in the pages of this Artist's Edition! An Artist's Edition presents complete stories with each page scanned from the actual original art. While appearing to be in black and white, each page has been scanned in color to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art—for example, you are able to clearly see paste-overs, blue pencils in the art, editorial notes, and art corrections. Each page is printed at the same size as drawn, and the paper selected is as close as possible to the original art board.

KARMOPOLIS (BOOK 1): THE LAND OF CARS

Story & Art Nick Bertozzi

128 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9781603095549

Welcome to a world on wheels! It's nonstop excitement in this nutty graphic novel starring two kids in a fast-paced future. Karmopolis is a world made up of super-highways and super-vehicles! Drivers zip from their wheeled houses to the moving super-mall without ever touching the ground, while the few mysterious Walkers skulk within the highway median. Two young Drivers, Pooja and her brother Om, are out shopping when they accidentally find a beautiful gem. After two angry men demand that they hand it over, a headspinning adventure begins—Pooja and Om race across Karmopolis in search of the meaning of the gem, with the two creeps hot on their tailpipe. Award-winning cartoonist Nick Bertozzi combines old-fashioned comic book thrills with futuristic frenzy and super-cool diagrams in the endlessly imaginative Karmopolis: The Land of Cars.

IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI

Story George Takei

Art Harmony Becker

Adapted by Steven Scott & Justin Eisinger

336 Pages • $29.99 • HC • JUNE 2025

ISBN 9781603095747

Following the award-winning bestseller They Called Us Enemy, George Takei's new full-color graphic memoir reveals his most personal story of all—told in full for the first time anywhere! George Takei has shown the world many faces: actor, author, outspoken activist, helmsman of the starship Enterprise, living witness to the internment of Japanese Americans, and king of social media. But until October 27, 2005, there was always one piece missing—one face he did not show the world. There was one very intimate fact about George that he never shared…and it rhymes with Takei. Now, for the first time ever, George shares the full story of his life in the closet, his decision to come out as gay at the age of 68, and the way that moment transformed everything. Following the phenomenal success of his first graphic memoir, They Called Us Enemy, George Takei reunites with the team of Harmony Becker, Steven Scott, and Justin Eisinger for a jaw-dropping new testament. From his earliest childhood crushes and youthful experiments in the rigidly conformist 1950s, to global fame as an actor and the terrible fear of exposure, to the watershed moment of speaking his truth and becoming one of the most high-profile gay men on the planet, It Rhymes with Takei offers a sweeping portrait of one iconic American navigating the tides of LGBTQ+ history. Combining historical context with intimate subjectivity, It Rhymes with Takei shows how the personal and the political have always been intertwined. Its richly emotional words and images depict the terror of entrapment even in gay community spaces, the anguish of speaking up for so many issues while remaining silent on his most personal issue, the grief of losing friends to AIDS, the joy of finding true love with Brad Altman, and the determination to declare that love openly—and legally—before the whole world. Looking back on his astonishing life on both sides of the closet door, George Takei presents a charismatic and candid account of how far America has come…and how precious that progress is.

