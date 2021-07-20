It's All About School Pride in Usagi Yojimbo #21 [Preview]

In this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #21, in stores Wednesday from IDW, Usagi and his new pal Yukichi have run afoul of a local martial arts school. Now, the choice of the students is to commit suicide in disgrace or to kill Usagi and Yukichi. Which will it be? Well, the book isn't called "random people from some martial arts school," so we're pretty confident in who's coming out on top here. Check out the preview below.
USAGI YOJIMBO #21 CVR A SAKAI
IDW PUBLISHING
MAY210471
(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai
Yukichi, part 2 (of 2)
Usagi and his new friend, Yukichi, continue on to carry out the last request of Yukichi's sensei. However, they have stirred up the ire of the local swords school who are dead set on preventing them from completing their mission. To compound the situation, the school discovers that Usagi is a traitor with a reward for his head.
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210471 USAGI YOJIMBO #21 CVR A SAKAI, by (W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
