It's All About School Pride in Usagi Yojimbo #21 [Preview]

In this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #21, in stores Wednesday from IDW, Usagi and his new pal Yukichi have run afoul of a local martial arts school. Now, the choice of the students is to commit suicide in disgrace or to kill Usagi and Yukichi. Which will it be? Well, the book isn't called "random people from some martial arts school," so we're pretty confident in who's coming out on top here. Check out the preview below.

USAGI YOJIMBO #21 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY210471

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Yukichi, part 2 (of 2)

Usagi and his new friend, Yukichi, continue on to carry out the last request of Yukichi's sensei. However, they have stirred up the ire of the local swords school who are dead set on preventing them from completing their mission. To compound the situation, the school discovers that Usagi is a traitor with a reward for his head.

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99