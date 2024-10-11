Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: j. michael straczynski, jms

J Michael Straczynski Smashes The Marvel Universe Together In 2025

J Michael Straczynski is telling Marvel stories with Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra & Phil Noto.

Article Summary J Michael Straczynski returns to Marvel for exciting new team-ups in 2025.

Marvel icons face off in creative pairings like Rocket Raccoon with Doctor Doom.

Straczynski collaborates with top artists for thrilling new one-shots.

Upcoming stories feature iconic battles like Ghost Rider vs. Galactus.

Babylon 5, Jeremiah and Sense8 creator J Michael Straczynski has had a fractious relationship at Marvel, where he had a well-received run on Thor, Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, that led to him writing the Thor movie, though this soured towards the end over the handling of the One More Day event that annulled the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. But he has been popping back a few times over recent years. And that continues in 2026 as he writes a series of Double Headers, Marvel Two-In-Ones, a new line of standalone one-shots that costar two Marvel icons of his choosing, teaming up or facing off.

In the spirit of recent non-canon-but-not-by-much comics like Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene's Doom and Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight, Straczynski aims to tell timeless Marvel stories with Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra, and Phil Noto.

"I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated," Straczynski explained. "For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom…go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom…see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus…Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness…the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I've been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I'm so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January."

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Promo Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/22

Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 2/26

Volstagg recruits the Sentinel of Liberty in Straczynski and Chang's CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG. When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America!

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale March

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (plus a backup story starring AUNT MAY & AGATHA HARKNESS!)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale May

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

SPIDER-MAN VS. DOCTOR OCTOPUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!