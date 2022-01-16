Jack Davis Monster Rally Album Cover Art On Auction

Jack Davis is one of the best artists around. One of my favorites, his style lent itself to so many different types of characters and projects. As a monster fan, though, this is one of the coolest pieces of his I have ever seen. Done as the album artwork for Monster Rally, an album of Halloween monster songs, there are all kinds of classic monsters and easter eggs on this cover. Peep the character by his signature, for instance. Taking bids right now for this is Heritage Auctions, part of a pretty epic art auction. This, to me, is one of the centerpieces of the whole thing. Currently sitting at $4600, this is one of those auctions I have to write about for BC that makes me wish I was rich. Check out the Jack Davis goodness down below.

Jack Davis Draws Quite The Monster

"Jack Davis Monster Rally LSP-1923 LP Album Cover Painting (RCA Victor, 1959). MAD's own Jack Davis had a long and productive career providing artwork for album covers. This collection of Halloween "Monster songs" was a huge hit and cherished by many. On note in the image is the "Purple People-Eater" in the lower center. A rather suspicious-looking mouse on the lower left by Jack Davis' signature. Created in opaque watercolor on illustration board over graphite with an image area of 19" x 19" The board is lightly toned, with some minor stains in the corners. In Very Good condition."

I have starred at the above artwork for a long time now and keep finding new things in it. I am so sad that I won't ever own it. Guess I will have to track down a copy of the album. Go here to get more info on the artwork and to place a bid. While there, check out all of the artwork taking bids today.