Jake Thomas Quits Humanoids To Be The New TMNT Group Editor At IDW

Former Marvel editor Jake Thomas has quit his role as Executive Editor of Humanoids, currently going through Chapter 7 bankruptcy, to join IDW Publishing as Group Editor on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line, as well as Godzilla and Sonic The Hedgehog. "We're thrilled to have Jake Thomas at IDW helming our TMNT line. I've been extremely impressed by Jake's creativity, organization and dedication to working with artists and business partners alike to find the best path forward in any given situation," commented Bobby Curnow, Editor-in-Chief. "I've enjoyed seeing Jake's leadership in action and know he will take the Turtles into a new era of awesomeness. We can't wait to read all the great comics Jake will bring to the table!"

Also, former DC Associate Art Director Darran Robinson jumped from DC to IDW as Art Director back in March, where he will focus primarily on designs, logos, and more for various IDW comics and projects. And a former comic book store manager of Fantom Comics in DC and Showcase Comics in Pennsylvania, direct market sales rep for TKO Studios, Corey Wells joined IDW's Fan Engagement Coordinator in September.

"We're thrilled to welcome Corey and Darran to the IDW team," stated Aub Driver, VP of Marketing. "Corey brings a deep understanding of fandom and community engagement that will help strengthen our connection with readers across every platform, while Darran's creative eye and design expertise will elevate how we present our stories visually. Both bring fresh energy and perspective to IDW's next chapter, and I'm excited to see the mark they'll make on our brand and our fans."

Also in September, Ryan Balkam was promoted from Speciality Sales Manager to Director of Sales after his promotion of the TMNT 2024 relaunch, the TMNT #13 blind bag program, and the IDW/Whatnot partnership. "Ryan's insight and dedication to our retail and distribution partners have been invaluable," added Driver. "His ability to blend data with a genuine passion for the comics industry makes him an incredible asset to IDW. This promotion is well-earned, and we're excited to see him continue to drive growth and collaboration across our sales ecosystem."

And Cassandra Jones received a promotion from Editorial Assistant to Associate Editor this month, continuing on Star Trek, Monster High and now IDW Dark. "Cassandra Jones has consistently gone above and beyond in every editorial endeavor she has been tasked with," said Curnow. "She has provided crucial support to our Star Trek line and is always bringing us exciting new projects and ideas. IDW knows that Cassandra will be an integral part of our team, and we are therefore delighted to see her take on more responsibilities with her new role as an Associate Editor."

