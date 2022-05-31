Jaleb The Telepath & Count Saint-Germain in Hexagon Comics This Month

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in June 2022 that includes two new books; Jaleb The Telepath and Guardians Of The Republic.

STRANGERS ORIGINS: JALEB THE TELEPATH

Stories by Claude J. Legrand; art by Annibale Casabianca; cover by Chris Malgrain. 7×10 squarebound comic, 128 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-130-5. US$12.95.

Jaleb began in the magazine Futura in 1972, which heralded the "Second Age" of French publisher Editions Lug, introducing an entire range of new characters such as Homicron, Aster, the Time Brigade, Jeff Sullivan, etc. These were the brainchildren of science fiction writer Claude Legrand, who was influenced by the novels of great masters such as Poul Anderson, Robert Heinlein and Theodore Sturgeon.

Jaleb is accidentally left behind on Earth as a baby by a team of explorers from a Galactic Federation of telepaths. He is found and raised by a couple of Oregon farmers. As an adult, he uses his inherited telepathic powers for good as a private detective, but a chance encounter with a Federation Observer leads him to discover his true origins…The first three episodes of this ground-breaking series by Legrand and artist Annibale Casabianca are collected here for the first time in English as part of a set devoted to the origins of the heroes who are later gathered together in Strangers.

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC & COUNT SAINT-GERMAIN & JOHN MIST

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Luciano Bernasconi. 7×10 squarebound comic, 48pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-141-1. US$9.95

December 1804. Napoleon Bonaparte is about to be crowned Emperor of France by the Pope at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the diabolical sorcerer Maleficus plans to assassinate him and take his place. Against this sinister plan stand the Marquis de La Fayette, his faithful manservant, Albert Saint-Clair, known as the Guardian of the Republican, and the mysterious Count Saint-Germain, Maleficus' sworn enemy. However, the necromancer is not alone: he has joined forces with the formidable legendary Vampire Countess Addhema. To win, our heroic trio have to call on a fourth champion forged in the flames of the Revolution: John Mist, whose hitherto mysterious origins are finally revealed!

A saga drawn from the most secret pages of French History, narrated by Jean-Marc Lofficer and Luciano Bernasconi.