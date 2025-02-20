Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, Superman Unlimited

James Gunn On A Superman Comic From DC Comics In May

James Gunn is on a Superman comic from DC Comics in May... well, I mean, on a cover at least. Of Superman Unlimited #1.

As revealed in the DC Comics May 2025 solicitations, just posted by Bleeding Cool, James Gunn will be on a Superman comic book published by DC Comics in May. He's not writing it or anything. He is just on it. On the cover. A variant cover for the new Superman Unlimited #1. Here's the solicitation page in question…

…and we zoomed in especially. It's the James Gunn cameo cover. I can already hear some people complaining that Zack Snyder never got that treatment. Of course he didn't, if he had, Superman would have snapped his neck.

Doesn't he look cool in his DC Comics bullet logo shirt, and a pad covered in DC Comics and DC Studios stickers?

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, SEBA FUMARA

1:25 variant cover by DAVE RAPOZA 1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD 1:100 variant cover by FRANK QUITELY 1:250 variant cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU James Gunn Cameo variant cover by DAN MORA Gold foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA Superman month variant cover by JIM LEE Blank Sketch variant cover

DAN SLOTT AND RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE! TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS!The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis—but a sinister threat lurks within that will change Krypton's last living son forever, and this danger that jerks the world like a puppet on a string before disappearing, adopted home. The very home which now tries to kill him from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to dazzling new heights in this cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)! $4.99 US / $5.25 CAN (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/25 32 pages

