James Jaspers And The Fury Return to X-Men in X Of Swords? (Spoilers)

Mad Jim Jaspers was a character created by Dave Thorpe and Alan Davis for the Captain Britain comic in Marvel UK series Marvel Superheroes. The character was then rewritten by Alan Moore as Jim Jaspers, the most powerful reality-shaping mutant, and creator of hero-hunting being The Fury, who despite the destruction of that universe, follows Captain Britain to his own. In a universe where the politician Sir James Jaspers was beginning to come to power on a populist anti-superhero mandate, and is elected Prime Minister. The subsequent rewriting of reality as "The Crooked World", the battle between The Fury and his parallel dimension creator, and then with Captain Britain remains one of the most critically acclaimed superhero stories around.

The Fury and Jaspers have returned sporadically after an agreement was made with Alan Moore, who blocked their use at Marvel for some time – including Chris Claremont's plans to use them both in the X-Men. And in today's X Of Swords: Creation #1, we get the inkling of where they both may be now, on Otherworld, the magical parallel dimension embodiment of the British Isles.

With the Fair and Foul Kingdoms of the Starlight Citadel, of Otherworld and Avalon, laid out, in the House Of X style you all know and love.

Names we know from Otherworld, Roma and Merlyn… some we don't… but amidst them all.

Infuri The Everforge, ruled by Forgemaster Federal – Fury 008, on the side of the Fair Courts, and at the bottom of the Foul Courts, The Crooked Market and Mad Jim Jaspers. And an Otherworld at war with itself and the world around it. What was that about it reflecting the British Isles again?

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200583

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $6.99

X Of Swords: Creation #1 is published today. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.