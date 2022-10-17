James Tynion IV & Fernando Blanco Announce New Comic, W0rldtr33

James Tynion IV has told his premium Substack subscribers about his new Image Comics ongoing series starting in the spring of 2023, but seeing its first chapter in next month's Image! 30th Anniversary #8. "This is my first ongoing creator-owned horror comic released since The Nice House on the Lake in June 2021, and I could not be more excited about it. There's a character we'll be debuting in the series, who I see as an iconic figure on the level of an Erica Slaughter or a Fictional Woman. You won't meet her until a little closer to the release of the series, but you should just SEE the line-up of incredible cover artists I've already pulled together for that series launch. The series is called W0rldtr33. It has Fernando Blanco on Art, Jordie Bellaire on Colors, and Aditya Bidikar on letters."And what's itabout? "In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi, and Darren discovered what they dubbed the Undernet—a secret architecture beneath the internet. They charted their exploration of the Undernet on a private message board called W0rldtr33. Then they lost control. And unleashed unimaginable horrors."

James Tynion IV includes artwork from the Image! #8 story, and says that he'll run more later, as well as tomorrow "announcing something EVEN CRAZIER. It's a project that has been in the works for the last year, and I've been dying to unveil to all of you. It's a little bit outside the bounds of what you might expect from me. It's not a comic book project, but it should be of interest to all of you comic fans out there. Particularly the ones who like f-cked up horror stories."

I think that's everyone reading Bleeding Cool, right? Here's the solicit for Image #8, which also includes the return of Casanova and Jack Staff.

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #8 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP220273

(W) Geoff Johns, Matt Fraction, James TynionIV, Paul Grist, Joe Casey, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Kieron Gillen, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Gabriel Ba, F?bio Moon, Fernando Blanco, Paul Grist, Nathan Fox, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Stefano Caselli, Steve Lieber, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary rolls on with an all-new CASANOVA story by MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BÁ & FABIO MOON! Plus: "w0rldtr33" by JAMES TYNION IV & FERNANDO BLANCO and "Jack Staff" by PAUL GRIST. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Closer" by KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZW