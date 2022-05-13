James Tynion IV & Michael Dialynas Return To Wynd: Throne In the Sky

Boom Studios today announced the return of the blockbuster fantasy Wynd in August 2022 with the five-issue series The Throne In The Sky, kicking off a new chapter in the acclaimed original series by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas , available in August 2022.

The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES? Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!

"Wynd at its heart is about how people resist change in themselves and the world around them, and how that fear fills them with hate. It's about how young people must navigate a world in which change is necessary, and overcome that hate to find themselves and find a path forward for their people and their world," said Tynion IV. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with Michael Dialynas to bring the Wynd saga to a whole new level. The stage has been set, the world of Esseriel is at the brink of war, and our band of teenagers are at the heart of unraveling a centuries old mystery that could change the face of their world forever. This is where our Fantasy epic kicks into a high gear, and moves ever closer to its action-packed climax. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for you."

Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 features a wraparound main cover art and a foil variant cover b Dialynas, as well as variant cover art by Greg Capullo with inks by Jonathan Glapion and colors by Dave McCaig, and covers by Christian Ward, Mike Del Mundo, and more.

"After spending the first two parts of our Wynd saga getting to know the core cast and dipping our toes into the lore of the world, we now get to see some of the BIGGER and BADDER parts of Esseriel getting involved," said Dialynas. "Wynd: The Throne In The Sky is where we take the safety locks off and see how our misfit team is gonna navigate the new dangers in front of them! Plus, for all the fans, I've kinda gotten used to drawing so many wings that I'm at peak-wing performance in this installment!"