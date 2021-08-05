Jarod Roselló Sells Hugo And Dino Graphic Novels To Random House

Hugo And Dino, a chapter book graphic novel series by Red Panda And Moon Bear creator Jarod Roselló, about a boy who can change the world around him just enough to go on magical adventures with his best friend, Dino. Hugo And Dino has been bought by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic, to be published in the autumn of 2023 as part of a three-book deal. Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary negotiated the deal for world rights.

Jarod Roselló is a Cuban American writer, cartoonist, teacher and author of the middle-grade graphic novel Red Panda & Moon Bear, a Chicago Public Library and New York Public Library 2019 best book for young readers, and a 2019 Nerdy Award winner for graphic novels. His graphic novel, The Well-Dressed Bear Will (Never) be Found, was a 2015 Honorable Mention in the Publishers Weekly Graphic Novel Critics Poll, and his chapbook, The Star, was the winner of the 2015 Epiphany Magazine chapbook contest for graphic literature. His short comics and fiction have been published in PEN America, Hayden's Ferry Review, Sonora Review, Hobart, The Rumpus, The Collagist, and Barrelhouse. His arts-based and educational research has been published in Contemporary Issues in Early Childhood, Bank Street Occasional Papers, and International Review of Qualitative Research.

Jarod holds an MFA in Creative Writing and a PhD in Curriculum & Instruction, both from The Pennsylvania State University. Originally from Miami, he now lives in Tampa, Florida, and teaches in the creative writing program at the University of South Florida.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. Ammi-Joan Paquette is a Senior Agent with Erin Murphy Literary, working from her home office in Massachusetts. She represents all forms of children's and young adult literature, and is an EMLA client herself.