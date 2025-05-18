Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jason todd

Will Jason Todd Kill The Joker And Become Batman's Big Bad After H2SH?

Article Summary Speculation rises that Jason Todd may kill The Joker in the H2SH Batman storyline by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb.

Could Jason Todd become Batman’s next big villain, igniting a major Batfamily schism after H2SH?

Upcoming Batman #163 and The Long Halloween #9 promise shocking revelations impacting the Bat universe.

No Jason Todd covers are solicited, fueling rumors about massive status quo shifts in Gotham after H2SH.

We still reckon we're on the money for the true identity of Hush in the current H2SH Batman storyline by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. But the following is speculation of a far more mindless variety. If there are spoilers, it is entirely accidental.

The original Hush storyline initially teased that Hush was the resurrected Jason Todd, the second Robin, after being killed by the Joker. It wasn't, but Batman did discover that Todd's grave was empty. Later in Batman continuity, Todd was indeed revealed to have been resurrected. He then took the role of the Red Hood, Joker's original identity in The Killing Joke, and wielded a crowbar, the weapon the Joker had used to kill him.

The most recent issue of Batman saw Jason Todd go toe-to-toe with Bruce Wayne because Batman had saved The Joker's life after being tortured by a returning Hush (or whoever it is). And Jason was not okay with that.

We are told there are big changes coming to the Batman status quo in this run, which will be picked up by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez in their new Batman #1. Jim Lee said there are plot points to note in this image. The Joker is holding the crowbar he used to kill Jason Todd.

Might such a change be, finally, after so many years, the death of the Joker? And rather than Batman, or Hush, might it come at Jason Todd's hands (I mean, it has happened before, but that was just "a" Joker, and the Three Jokers has been pushed out of DC Comics continuity of late). If so, might this make Jason Todd the new number one enemy of Batman? Might the Batfamily be on his side rather than Batman? Might this cause the new Batfamily schism that has been teased for H2SH?

The penultimate issue of Jeph Loeb's Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9 is released on the 27th of August. The same day as the last issue of Batman: Hush 2 or H2SH, Batman #163. Both are written by Jeph Loeb. Revealing respectively "Two shocking secrets are revealed that threaten to irrevocably change Batman's world forever!" and "The shocking conclusion… Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?" Everything is coming to a head for Batman on one day in August. What might make his allies his enemies? As for shocking secrets… Harvey Dent is Hush 2, and Jason Todd killed The Joker? Or will we be getting the return of Alfred Pennyworth?

There are currently no Jason Todd covers or mentions in any of the upcoming books, as ide from the past-set Robin book from Jeff Lemire. Notably the new solicitations for Justice League Unlimited for August have Batman in his new Batman #1 suit…

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/27/2025 BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN THE LAST HALLOWEEN #9 (OF 10)

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Tim Sale

Two shocking secrets are revealed that threaten to irrevocably change Batman's world forever! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/27/2025

